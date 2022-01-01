San Francisco cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in San Francisco

Equator Coffees Roundhouse image

 

Equator Coffees Roundhouse

Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Coffee$3.50
16oz filtered black coffee
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
Breakfast Frittata Sandwich$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
More about Equator Coffees Roundhouse
BREADBELLY image

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kaya Toast$9.00
milk bread with coconut-pandan jam, maldon sea salt
Kakiage Egg Salad Bunwich$14.00
kuri squash, dijon, yuzu shichimi togarashi,
cucumber pickle, shrettuce (v)
(please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
Kaya Bun$6.00
Coconut-pandan cream filled milk bread bun
contains: almonds, coconut, dairy, egg, gelatin, gluten.
Kaya buns contain custard, so we recommend that they are consumed within a day of purchase!
*please note: limit of 8 per guest*
More about BREADBELLY
Project Juice image

SMOOTHIES

Project Juice

790 Valencia Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Protein Oats (AVAILABLE TILL 11AM)$7.95
GF Oats cooked w/almond mylk, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein and coconut, topped with banana, seasonal berries, probiotic coconut yogurt, honey. Made Fresh until 11am !!
Sunset Beach$10.95
Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lime Juice, Turmeric, House-Made Almond Mylk, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry
Brain Alchemy$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
More about Project Juice
Gram Cafe & Pancake image

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Premium Mango Pomelo (Seasonal)$17.00
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Refreshing mango coconut anglaise with fresh mango, pomelo, and sago topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes. Served with a scoop of mango ice cream.
Premium Creme Brulee$14.00
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Custard cream with caramelized sugar topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
Cool Premium 5 PCS$20.00
Cold version of our signature Premium Pancake. Served with house made custard base cream.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
Project Juice image

SMOOTHIES

Project Juice

506 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
Green Bowl$11.95
Kale, Spinach, Banana, Mango, Avocado, Coconut Water, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts
Brain Alchemy$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
More about Project Juice
Toast Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Toast Eatery

160 W Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.50
Grilled Cheese$9.50
BLT$13.95
More about Toast Eatery
Equator Coffees Fort Mason image

 

Equator Coffees Fort Mason

2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Americano$3.75
2 shots espresso over hot water
Vanilla Steamer$3.25
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
Avocado Toast$9.00
Ricotta, Poppy Seeds, Citrus Oil & Aleppo pepper
More about Equator Coffees Fort Mason
Presidio Bowl Grill image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
House breaded boneless fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with roasted garlic aioli and house made pickles. Make it spicy +$0.50.
Classic Churros$5.99
Classic churros with cinnamon and sugar.
Seasoned House Potato Chips$6.49
Freshly made and seasoned in house
More about Presidio Bowl Grill
Jane image

 

Jane

1881 Geary Blvd., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baguette$4.00
Sourdough$8.00
Fig & Walnut$9.00
More about Jane
Project Juice image

 

Project Juice

364 Hayes St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Epic$9.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Banana, Almond Butter, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein, Himalayan Salt
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
Buff Beatnik$10.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Blueberry, Banana, Spinach, Almond Butter, Date, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon
More about Project Juice
Piccino Restaurant image

 

Piccino Restaurant

1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PIZZA Margherita$19.00
10" pizza with tomato, mozzarella, and oregano.
Vegetarian.
PIZZA Salsiccia$23.00
10" thin crust with red onion, house made pork sausage, mozzarella **does not come with tomato sauce**
PIZZA Funghi$24.00
10" pizza with a mushroom puree base, oyster mushrooms, stracchino cheese, shaved garlic, and Italian parsley.
* To ensure the flavor of this dish we advise against requesting cheese & sauce on side.
More about Piccino Restaurant
Farming Hope at Manny's image

 

Farming Hope at Manny's

3092 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All the Dips$12.00
Hummus, muhammara, and babaganoush served w/ warm pita
Impossible Kofte Bowl$16.00
Spiced Impossible meat, hummus, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, pickles, herbs, tahini sauce, and your choice of salad
Eggplant Sabich Pita$13.00
Eggplant and egg served in a pita w/ tomato, cucumber, cabbage, herbs, pickles, pickled mango sauce and tahini sauce
More about Farming Hope at Manny's
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$14.95
Grass fed burger, cheddar cheese, arugula, fried onions, garlic aioli, served on brioche bun
Buddha Bowl (Vegan)$13.95
Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
More about Precita Park Cafe
Jane on Fillmore image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Jane on Fillmore

2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Get Your Greens Smoothie$10.00
organic dino kale, spinach, green apple and cucumber blended together with lemon juice, agave and ice
Scrambled Egg Panini$11.00
homemade tomato chutney & cheddar cheese
Mango Chicken Salad$10.00
mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula, provolone, house baguette (heated or cold)
More about Jane on Fillmore
Duboce Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duboce Egg Sandwich$8.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, nitrite free bacon, arugula on english muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss$11.95
Customer Favorite!
Nitrite free deli turkey, nitrite bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on a baguette
Avocado Toast$9.95
Mashed avocado, poached egg, radish, pepitas, organic mixed greens on 9-grain taost
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Jane on Larkin image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jane on Larkin

925 Larkin Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg White Panini$11.00
spinach, avocado, provolone, sriracha
Avocado Mash$12.00
avocado, cracked black pepper, pickled shallot, jalapeno, poached egg, micro cilantro
Tuna Melt$9.00
tuna salad, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese on multigrain or sourdough
More about Jane on Larkin
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on English muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
Tuna Sandwich$11.95
Albacore tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chilaquiles$14.00
Choice of spicy red or mild green sauce. Fresh tortilla chips with sauce topped with queso freco and sour cream and green onions with scrambled eggs and black beans
Cheeseburger$14.50
All natural beef patty on a burger bun, house aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
Gallo PInto$14.00
Sauteed black beans and rice with two over easy eggs with queso frito (fried Cheese), maduros (ripe plantains) and tortillas
More about Cafe La Taza
Equator Coffees image

SMOOTHIES

Equator Coffees

222 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.L.A.T.*$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & herbed aioli on ciabatta
Iced Latte$5.25
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
Mocha$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
More about Equator Coffees
Project Juice image

SMOOTHIES

Project Juice

2234 Chestnut Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (1853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Acai Superberry Bowl$11.95
Pure Unsweetened Acai, House-Made Almond Mylk, Blueberry, Banana.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts.
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
Mission Mocha$9.95
Cold-Brew Coffee, House-Made Almond Mylk, Coconut Meat, Banana, Date, Rraw Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs
More about Project Juice
Green Beans Coffee image

 

Green Beans Coffee

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Intl-T3, San Francisco

Avg 3 (90 reviews)
Takeout
More about Green Beans Coffee
Green Beans Coffee image

 

Green Beans Coffee

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Intl-G Terminal, San Francisco

Avg 3 (90 reviews)
Takeout
More about Green Beans Coffee
Pronto! image

 

Pronto!

San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pronto!
0046 - Stonestown image

 

0046 - Stonestown

3251 20th Ave. Ste 158, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0046 - Stonestown
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Potato Vareniki$10.50
Russian style dumplings with potato and fried onion filling, served with sour cream on the side and topped with crispy fried onions
Borsch Soup$7.00
Chopped vegetables, shredded cabbage, cubed potatoes, and beets in a tomato broth, served hot with sour cream
Babushka's Chicken Soup$8.00
Shredded chicken, vermicelli, carrots and chicken broth
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$14.95
two eggs any style, choice of cheese, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon on choice of toast, english muffin, or croissant.
2. Cream Cheese$3.95
choice of plain, sun-dried tomato, pesto garlic, smoked salmon, veggie, or honey date
Grind Combo$16.95
2 eggs any style, french toast or pancakes, choice of ham, bacon or sausage. substitute for vegetarian sausage
More about The Grind Cafe

