San Francisco cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in San Francisco
Equator Coffees Roundhouse
Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco
|Popular items
|16oz Coffee
|$3.50
16oz filtered black coffee
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.75
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
|Breakfast Frittata Sandwich
|$9.00
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Kaya Toast
|$9.00
milk bread with coconut-pandan jam, maldon sea salt
|Kakiage Egg Salad Bunwich
|$14.00
kuri squash, dijon, yuzu shichimi togarashi,
cucumber pickle, shrettuce (v)
(please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
|Kaya Bun
|$6.00
Coconut-pandan cream filled milk bread bun
contains: almonds, coconut, dairy, egg, gelatin, gluten.
Kaya buns contain custard, so we recommend that they are consumed within a day of purchase!
*please note: limit of 8 per guest*
SMOOTHIES
Project Juice
790 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Hot Protein Oats (AVAILABLE TILL 11AM)
|$7.95
GF Oats cooked w/almond mylk, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein and coconut, topped with banana, seasonal berries, probiotic coconut yogurt, honey. Made Fresh until 11am !!
|Sunset Beach
|$10.95
Orange, Carrot, Pineapple, Ginger, and Lime Juice, Turmeric, House-Made Almond Mylk, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry
|Brain Alchemy
|$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Premium Mango Pomelo (Seasonal)
|$17.00
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Refreshing mango coconut anglaise with fresh mango, pomelo, and sago topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes. Served with a scoop of mango ice cream.
|Premium Creme Brulee
|$14.00
Takes 30 mins (Weekend might take up to 60 mins)! Custard cream with caramelized sugar topped with our signature 2-stacks of Premium Pancakes.
|Cool Premium 5 PCS
|$20.00
Cold version of our signature Premium Pancake. Served with house made custard base cream.
SMOOTHIES
Project Juice
506 Castro St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Almond Butter & Banana Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
|Green Bowl
|$11.95
Kale, Spinach, Banana, Mango, Avocado, Coconut Water, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts
|Brain Alchemy
|$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
SANDWICHES
Toast Eatery
160 W Portal Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$16.50
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.50
|BLT
|$13.95
Equator Coffees Fort Mason
2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Americano
|$3.75
2 shots espresso over hot water
|Vanilla Steamer
|$3.25
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Ricotta, Poppy Seeds, Citrus Oil & Aleppo pepper
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
House breaded boneless fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with roasted garlic aioli and house made pickles. Make it spicy +$0.50.
|Classic Churros
|$5.99
Classic churros with cinnamon and sugar.
|Seasoned House Potato Chips
|$6.49
Freshly made and seasoned in house
Jane
1881 Geary Blvd., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Baguette
|$4.00
|Sourdough
|$8.00
|Fig & Walnut
|$9.00
Project Juice
364 Hayes St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|The Epic
|$9.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Banana, Almond Butter, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein, Himalayan Salt
|Almond Butter & Banana Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
|Buff Beatnik
|$10.95
House-Made Almond Mylk, Blueberry, Banana, Spinach, Almond Butter, Date, Vanilla Brown Rice Protein, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon
Piccino Restaurant
1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco
|Popular items
|PIZZA Margherita
|$19.00
10" pizza with tomato, mozzarella, and oregano.
Vegetarian.
|PIZZA Salsiccia
|$23.00
10" thin crust with red onion, house made pork sausage, mozzarella **does not come with tomato sauce**
|PIZZA Funghi
|$24.00
10" pizza with a mushroom puree base, oyster mushrooms, stracchino cheese, shaved garlic, and Italian parsley.
* To ensure the flavor of this dish we advise against requesting cheese & sauce on side.
Farming Hope at Manny's
3092 16th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|All the Dips
|$12.00
Hummus, muhammara, and babaganoush served w/ warm pita
|Impossible Kofte Bowl
|$16.00
Spiced Impossible meat, hummus, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, pickles, herbs, tahini sauce, and your choice of salad
|Eggplant Sabich Pita
|$13.00
Eggplant and egg served in a pita w/ tomato, cucumber, cabbage, herbs, pickles, pickled mango sauce and tahini sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$14.95
Grass fed burger, cheddar cheese, arugula, fried onions, garlic aioli, served on brioche bun
|Buddha Bowl (Vegan)
|$13.95
Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Jane on Fillmore
2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Get Your Greens Smoothie
|$10.00
organic dino kale, spinach, green apple and cucumber blended together with lemon juice, agave and ice
|Scrambled Egg Panini
|$11.00
homemade tomato chutney & cheddar cheese
|Mango Chicken Salad
|$10.00
mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula, provolone, house baguette (heated or cold)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Duboce Egg Sandwich
|$8.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, nitrite free bacon, arugula on english muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
|Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Swiss
|$11.95
Customer Favorite!
Nitrite free deli turkey, nitrite bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo on a baguette
|Avocado Toast
|$9.95
Mashed avocado, poached egg, radish, pepitas, organic mixed greens on 9-grain taost
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jane on Larkin
925 Larkin Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Egg White Panini
|$11.00
spinach, avocado, provolone, sriracha
|Avocado Mash
|$12.00
avocado, cracked black pepper, pickled shallot, jalapeno, poached egg, micro cilantro
|Tuna Melt
|$9.00
tuna salad, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese on multigrain or sourdough
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on English muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Side of potatoes or fruit
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.95
Albacore tuna, dill, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles on 9-grain toast
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Choice of spicy red or mild green sauce. Fresh tortilla chips with sauce topped with queso freco and sour cream and green onions with scrambled eggs and black beans
|Cheeseburger
|$14.50
All natural beef patty on a burger bun, house aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
|Gallo PInto
|$14.00
Sauteed black beans and rice with two over easy eggs with queso frito (fried Cheese), maduros (ripe plantains) and tortillas
SMOOTHIES
Equator Coffees
222 2nd St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|B.L.A.T.*
|$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & herbed aioli on ciabatta
|Iced Latte
|$5.25
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
|Mocha
|$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
SMOOTHIES
Project Juice
2234 Chestnut Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Acai Superberry Bowl
|$11.95
Pure Unsweetened Acai, House-Made Almond Mylk, Blueberry, Banana.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts.
|Almond Butter & Banana Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
|Mission Mocha
|$9.95
Cold-Brew Coffee, House-Made Almond Mylk, Coconut Meat, Banana, Date, Rraw Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs
Green Beans Coffee
San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Intl-T3, San Francisco
Green Beans Coffee
San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Intl-G Terminal, San Francisco
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
436 Balboa Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Potato Vareniki
|$10.50
Russian style dumplings with potato and fried onion filling, served with sour cream on the side and topped with crispy fried onions
|Borsch Soup
|$7.00
Chopped vegetables, shredded cabbage, cubed potatoes, and beets in a tomato broth, served hot with sour cream
|Babushka's Chicken Soup
|$8.00
Shredded chicken, vermicelli, carrots and chicken broth
The Grind Cafe
783 haight street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$14.95
two eggs any style, choice of cheese, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon on choice of toast, english muffin, or croissant.
|2. Cream Cheese
|$3.95
choice of plain, sun-dried tomato, pesto garlic, smoked salmon, veggie, or honey date
|Grind Combo
|$16.95
2 eggs any style, french toast or pancakes, choice of ham, bacon or sausage. substitute for vegetarian sausage