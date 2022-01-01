San Francisco sandwich spots you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calabria Bros image

SANDWICHES

Calabria Bros

4763 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Froza Verde Sandwich$9.99
Calabaria Bros Sandwich$10.99
Hot Calabrese Sandwich$11.99
More about Calabria Bros
Foundation Cafe image

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken AdoBowl$13.00
garlicky organic brown rice, sesame cashews, rainbow cauliflower, chiles, coconut adobo broth
Foundation Bowl$13.50
grilled tofu, brown rice & quinoa grain mix, spiced rainbow cauliflower, citrus ginger carrots, mustard braised greens, pickled onions & peppers, chia seed, shoyu vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon Donburi Rice Bowl$15.00
Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy
More about Foundation Cafe
RT Rotisserie image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

101 Oak Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (2801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seared Broccoli$6.00
Chimichurri, Fried Garlic, Herbs
*GF
Rotisserie Fat Rice$5.00
Porchini Powder, Fried Garlic
*GF
Umami Fries$6.00
Porcini Powder! Our fries are now gluten free!!!
More about RT Rotisserie
Consumer pic

 

Flippin Burger

1419 Haight Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flippin Burger$6.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and flippin sauce
Beyond Burger$8.95
plant based meatless patty, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and chipotle aioli
Buffalo Chicken Philly$8.95
Chicken with Zesty Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, and Tomato Drizzled with Ranch
More about Flippin Burger
Flybird image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Flybird

35 kearny st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Chicken$5.00
5 oz fried and sliced breast with house ranch
The Hot$14.00
Mashup of Nashville & buffalo style, cabbage and carrot slaw,
first class sauce, and bread and butter
pickles
Fries$4.00
Comes with First Class dipping sauce
More about Flybird
The Bird image

 

The Bird

406 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
NAKED BIRD$8.00
Get it classic or spicy. Just the Bird, no bun. Housemade apple slaw on the side.
TATER TOTS$2.00
crispy crunchy tater tots
CHICKEN BISCUIT WITH TOTS$6.50
Like a little brother to our Signature Sandwich - a half order of fried chicken (classic or spicy) served on a flaky brown butter brushed buttermilk biscuit. Includes a side of Tater Tots.
More about The Bird
Fire Wings image

 

Fire Wings

90 Charter Oak Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
More about Fire Wings
RT Rotisserie image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

302 Broderick street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rotisserie Fat Rice$5.00
Porchini Powder, Toasted Garlic
*GF
Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs
*Note: Can be made GF upon request
Umami Fries$6.00
Porcini Powder! Our fries are now gluten free!!!
More about RT Rotisserie
Banner pic

 

Automat

1801 McAllister St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Trout Tartine$16.00
Smoked trout spread, crispy shallots, dill pickle spice, cured trout roe on everything bagel sourdough.
Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Herbed pimento cheese, breakfast sausage, omelette egg on toasted Wondermat bread.
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Fried chicken thigh, hot maple crunch, seaweed aioli, slaw on our milk bun.
More about Automat
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chef’s Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella
Dinner Salad$8.00
mixed greens, black olives, kidney & garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
Large Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$29.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Koolah Cafe image

 

Koolah Cafe

6909 Geary Blvd., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Karl's Hoagie$10.00
avocado spread w/lime, spinach, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, capers, cucumbers and herb aioli on french roll
Spicy Geary Club$10.00
turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy chipotle mayo on whole wheat bread
Outer Richmond$12.00
smoked ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce with Italian dressing, tomato, pickled onion, deli mustard and herb aioli on french roll
More about Koolah Cafe
Flour+Water Pasta Shop image

 

Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Eggplant Parm$16.50
Fried eggplant, marinara, burrata, kale & pepita pesto, basil on house focaccia. *Cannot be made vegan!*
Meatball Sando$16.50
Tomato braised meatballs, ricotta, basil, provolone on house focaccia.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie with sea salt. (per cookie)
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop
Little Skillet image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
8PC Chicken$42.00
Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with mini jalapeño corn muffins and your choice of (2) deliciously hearty sides! (mix of white and dark meat)
The Works$21.00
The sole meal destined for your soul food palate. (2) pieces of our crispy, golden, tender and juicy Southern-style Fried Chicken served with (2) Belgian-style waffles. Paired with tasty mini jalapeño corn muffins and your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
3PC Chicken$17.50
Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
More about Little Skillet
Duboce Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken Chipotle$12.95
Nitrite free chicken, Red onions, tomato, melted jack cheese, chipotle aioli served on baguette (vegan option)
Divine Veggie$11.95
Hummus, avocado, shredded carrots, sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olive tapenade, served on organic 9-grain toast
Curried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced nitrite free bacon, sliced applies, apple cider vinaigrette, on a baguette
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
18" Cheese Pizza$31.00
18" Morgan Pizza$36.00
House Salad$7.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

2300 16th St., San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (247 reviews)
More about Jamba
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4 (20 reviews)
More about Jamba
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

1300 9th Ave., San Francisco

Avg 2.8 (153 reviews)
More about Jamba
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

170 O'Farrell St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (71 reviews)
More about Jamba
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

152 Kearny Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
More about Jamba
Proper Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Proper Food

2 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
More about Proper Food
Proper Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Proper Food

655 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
More about Proper Food
Proper Food image

 

Proper Food

116 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
More about Proper Food
Proper Food image

 

Proper Food

555 CALIFORNIA STREET, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Proper Food
Snackeria de la Mission image

 

Snackeria de la Mission

3325 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
More about Snackeria de la Mission
Proper Food image

 

Proper Food

180 HOWARD STREET, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
More about Proper Food
Tin on Kearny image

 

Tin on Kearny

356 Kearny Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
More about Tin on Kearny

