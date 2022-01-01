San Francisco sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in San Francisco
SANDWICHES
Calabria Bros
4763 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Froza Verde Sandwich
|$9.99
|Calabaria Bros Sandwich
|$10.99
|Hot Calabrese Sandwich
|$11.99
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken AdoBowl
|$13.00
garlicky organic brown rice, sesame cashews, rainbow cauliflower, chiles, coconut adobo broth
|Foundation Bowl
|$13.50
grilled tofu, brown rice & quinoa grain mix, spiced rainbow cauliflower, citrus ginger carrots, mustard braised greens, pickled onions & peppers, chia seed, shoyu vinaigrette
|Grilled Salmon Donburi Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Grilled salmon, kimchee, picked ginger, marinated cucumbers, corn relish, brown rice, sesame ginger soy
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie
101 Oak Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Seared Broccoli
|$6.00
Chimichurri, Fried Garlic, Herbs
*GF
|Rotisserie Fat Rice
|$5.00
Porchini Powder, Fried Garlic
*GF
|Umami Fries
|$6.00
Porcini Powder! Our fries are now gluten free!!!
Flippin Burger
1419 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Flippin Burger
|$6.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and flippin sauce
|Beyond Burger
|$8.95
plant based meatless patty, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and chipotle aioli
|Buffalo Chicken Philly
|$8.95
Chicken with Zesty Buffalo Sauce, Cheese, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, and Tomato Drizzled with Ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Flybird
35 kearny st, san francisco
|Popular items
|Side Chicken
|$5.00
5 oz fried and sliced breast with house ranch
|The Hot
|$14.00
Mashup of Nashville & buffalo style, cabbage and carrot slaw,
first class sauce, and bread and butter
pickles
|Fries
|$4.00
Comes with First Class dipping sauce
The Bird
406 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|NAKED BIRD
|$8.00
Get it classic or spicy. Just the Bird, no bun. Housemade apple slaw on the side.
|TATER TOTS
|$2.00
crispy crunchy tater tots
|CHICKEN BISCUIT WITH TOTS
|$6.50
Like a little brother to our Signature Sandwich - a half order of fried chicken (classic or spicy) served on a flaky brown butter brushed buttermilk biscuit. Includes a side of Tater Tots.
Fire Wings
90 Charter Oak Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Automat
1801 McAllister St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Trout Tartine
|$16.00
Smoked trout spread, crispy shallots, dill pickle spice, cured trout roe on everything bagel sourdough.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
Herbed pimento cheese, breakfast sausage, omelette egg on toasted Wondermat bread.
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Fried chicken thigh, hot maple crunch, seaweed aioli, slaw on our milk bun.
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chef’s Salad & Garlic Bread
|$14.95
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella
|Dinner Salad
|$8.00
mixed greens, black olives, kidney & garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
|Large Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$29.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Koolah Cafe
6909 Geary Blvd., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Karl's Hoagie
|$10.00
avocado spread w/lime, spinach, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, capers, cucumbers and herb aioli on french roll
|Spicy Geary Club
|$10.00
turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy chipotle mayo on whole wheat bread
|Outer Richmond
|$12.00
smoked ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce with Italian dressing, tomato, pickled onion, deli mustard and herb aioli on french roll
Flour+Water Pasta Shop
3000 20th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parm
|$16.50
Fried eggplant, marinara, burrata, kale & pepita pesto, basil on house focaccia. *Cannot be made vegan!*
|Meatball Sando
|$16.50
Tomato braised meatballs, ricotta, basil, provolone on house focaccia.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie with sea salt. (per cookie)
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Little Skillet
360 Ritch Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|8PC Chicken
|$42.00
Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with mini jalapeño corn muffins and your choice of (2) deliciously hearty sides! (mix of white and dark meat)
|The Works
|$21.00
The sole meal destined for your soul food palate. (2) pieces of our crispy, golden, tender and juicy Southern-style Fried Chicken served with (2) Belgian-style waffles. Paired with tasty mini jalapeño corn muffins and your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
|3PC Chicken
|$17.50
Mouth-watering, crispy, golden, tender and juicy. Seasoned with our secret blend of 13 herbs and spices, and topped with fresh sprigs of thyme. Paired with your choice of (1) deliciously hearty side! (mix of white and dark meat)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Chipotle
|$12.95
Nitrite free chicken, Red onions, tomato, melted jack cheese, chipotle aioli served on baguette (vegan option)
|Divine Veggie
|$11.95
Hummus, avocado, shredded carrots, sprouts, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olive tapenade, served on organic 9-grain toast
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced nitrite free bacon, sliced applies, apple cider vinaigrette, on a baguette
Presidio Pizza Company
1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|18" Cheese Pizza
|$31.00
|18" Morgan Pizza
|$36.00
|House Salad
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Proper Food
2 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Proper Food
116 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
Snackeria de la Mission
3325 24th Street, San Francisco
Tin on Kearny
356 Kearny Street, San Francisco