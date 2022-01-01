San Francisco pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in San Francisco
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$18.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
|Chef Salad & Garlic Bread
|$14.95
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella
|Dinner Salad
|$8.00
mixed greens, black olives, kidney & garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cellarmaker House of Pizza
3193 Mission St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Beer Hall Special
|$24.00
Mozzarella, Toma, House Made Bratwurst, Bacon-Apple Chutney, Sauerkraut, Pilsner Mustard
|Sampler 4pk
|$21.00
Don't want to commit to one style 4pk? Try our Sampler 4pk. The current Sampler is Distorted Bliss Pilsner, Duality Pale Ale, Nelson Galaxy IPA & Midnight Slik Black Lager. Sorry no substitutes.
|CHoP Dank Dabs
|$10.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, Chili Flake, Parmesan, Tomato Dipping Sauce
PIZZA • SALADS
Del Popolo
855 Bush Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Salsiccia
|$22.00
crushed tomato, pecorino & peperonata
|Bianca
|$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic & basil
|Potato
|$22.00
yukon gold, red onion, fontina & rosemary
Doppio Zero
395 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Doppio Zero Pizza
|$22.00
Burrata cheese, 24 months, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo
|Pulcinella
|$19.00
Light San Marzano tomato, eggplant, Cherry tomato, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil pesto, ricotta salata on top
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Neapolitan Meat Lasagna, made with (veal,beef,pork) Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil
flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|OG Bear
|$22.00
mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, taleggio, garlic
|Pepperoni
|$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, pickled peppers
|Butternut Squash Arancini
|$10.00
brown butter, sage, rosemary, squash puree
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Square Pie Guys
1077 Mission St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|Crispy Brussels
|$9.00
California brussels sprouts, halved then cooked till crispy, tossed with our Szechuan dry rub. Served with Cilantro Lime Crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|How Mush-Room
|$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Salsiccia
|$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
|Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo
|$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco
|Popular items
|12" Lois
|$24.99
Mozzarella fior di latte, pepperoni, caramelized onions, fresh basil, hot honey
|12" Lorenzo's Combo
|$23.99
Pepperoni, sausage, olive, mushroom, onion.
|House Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Mushrooms, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon.
Ardiana
1781 Church Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Little Gems
|$14.00
Little Gem Lettuces, avocado, ruby grapefruit, walnuts, Green Goddess dressing*
*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness
|Prosciutto Pizza
|$22.00
Prosciutto- tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, basil, wild arugula & Prosciutto di Parma
|Brussels Sprouts Pizza
|$20.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, caramelized onions, thyme, smoked bacon, Italian fontina
PIZZA • SALADS
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Pizza
|$22.00
Roasted Cauliflower- caramelized onions, long cooked chard, smoked bacon, thyme & Italian fontina
|Sausage Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, red onions, sweet Italian sausage & provolone
|New York, New York Pizza
|$16.00
tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
PIZZA
Little Star Pizza
846 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Sm Mix Salad
|$9.95
mixed greens, red bell pepper, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, toasted parmesan breadcrumbs & house balsamic vinaigrette
|Kid Pizza
|$4.25
Add 1 topping free of charge.
|Chicken Wings
|$15.50
pound of baked spicy wings, baby carrots & blue cheese dressing
Amici's
60 Morris St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
Palio
640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Insalata di Pollo
|$19.00
Roasted Mary's organic chicken, pancetta gorgonzola dolce, frisee, red onion, radicchio, red wine vinaigrette
|Insalata Romana
|$12.00
romaine, dates, goat cheese, shallots, parsley, balsamic vinaigrette
|Insalata Gamberi
|$19.00
Marinated Gulf prawns, mixed greens, fennel, radish, pistachio pesto
PIZZA
A16
2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Funghi
|$21.00
wild mushroom, chili, garlic, pecorino, fior di latte,
|Bianca
|$19.00
fior di latte, ramps, castelvetrano olive, grana padano, chili *** vegetarian
|Margherita
|$19.00
tomato, fior di latte, basil, olive oil
PIZZA
Ragazza
311 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Wild Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Wild Arugula w/ marinated beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
|NY, NY Pizza
|$16.00
Our take on the classic New York pizza. Tomato, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
|Moto Pizza
|$19.00
Moto- Tomato, Calabrian chilies, portobello mushrooms, red onion, sweet Italian sausage & mozzarella
Flour+Water Holiday Menu
2401 Harrison Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|limonata
|$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon soda
|San Giovanni Gropello Rose '18
|$14.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
|Valentine's Day Pairing Flight
|$69.00
Beverage flight including:
San Valentino Cocktail - amontillado sherry, quinquina, vermouth // il Monticello, Vermentino, 'Groppolo', Colli di Luni, Liguria '19 // Barone di Villagrande, Nerello Mascalese Rose, Etna, Sicilia '19 // Donne Fittipaldi, Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy '17
Flour + Water - San Francisco
2401 harrison street, san francisco
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Dinner for 1
|$49.00
Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · roasted asparagus with italian white bean puree, toasted pistachio, pickled green almond & cured egg yolk · saffron creste di gallo with hedgehog mushroom ragu, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta, & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seed · (ingredients subject to change)
|Strozzapreti Verde
|$23.00
veal sausage ragu, parmigiano reggiano
(contains pork)
|Dinner for 1
|$49.00
kanpachi crudo with avocado, blood orange, shaved fennel & tarragon oil - Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · saffron creste di gallo with veal bolognese, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seeds · (ingredients subject to change)
Piccino Restaurant
1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco
|Popular items
|PIZZA Margherita
|$19.00
10" pizza with tomato, mozzarella, and oregano.
Vegetarian.
|PIZZA Salsiccia
|$23.00
10" thin crust with red onion, house made pork sausage, mozzarella **does not come with tomato sauce**
|PIZZA Funghi
|$24.00
10" pizza with a mushroom puree base, oyster mushrooms, stracchino cheese, shaved garlic, and Italian parsley.
* To ensure the flavor of this dish we advise against requesting cheese & sauce on side.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cheese Burger
|$14.95
Grass fed burger, cheddar cheese, arugula, fried onions, garlic aioli, served on brioche bun
|Buddha Bowl (Vegan)
|$13.95
Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
Pizzeria Delfina
2406 California Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Roasted Beets
|$14.00
marinated farro, goat cheese, arugula, seeds
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$12.00
garlic, capers, breadcrumbs, Calabrian chilies
|Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo
|$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
PIZZA
Zero Zero
826 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Extra Virgin olive Oil
|Stoner Garlic Bread
|$8.00
Panorama Sourdough, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Basil, 3 Cheeses
|Fillmore
|$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Leeks, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Pecorino, Fontina, Garlic, Thyme
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Greek Salad & Garlic Bread
|$14.95
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, artichokes, kidney & garbanzo beans
|XL Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$33.45
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
|Dinner Salad
|$8.00
mixed greens, black olives, kidney & garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
2170 Mission St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Impossible Souvlaki
|$17.00
nori glazed king trumpet scallops, fresh borlotti shelling beans, spinach, white wine-butternut squash cashew butter, sun dried tomato caper relish, shaved Violife parmesan
|Buffalo Cauliflower (GF) (TO GO)
|$13.00
house made ranch
|Unicorn Chicken Pesto Pizza (TO GO)
|$18.00
basil sunflower seed pesto, marinated Unicorn "meat" (wheat/chickpea), Violife feta, Miyoko's mozzarella, calamata olives, toasted sunflower seeds, Violife parmesan
PIZZA • DONUTS
Dough
1455 Market St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Down with the King
|$14.00
|BYO Pizza
|$9.95
|I Aint No Joke
|$15.00
Roma Antica Marina
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cavoletti di Bruxelles
|$11.00
Marinated fried Brussel sprouts with Pecorino Romano cheese and lemon dressing.
|Carbonara
|$19.00
Mezze maniche pasta, Guanciale, black pepper in traditional Pecorino romano yolk sauce
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
Presidio Pizza Company
1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$14.00
|14" Margherita Pizza
|$28.00
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00