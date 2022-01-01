San Francisco pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in San Francisco

Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$18.95
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Chef Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, fresh vegetables, kidney & garbanzo beans, black olives, pepperoncini, salami, mozzarella
Dinner Salad$8.00
mixed greens, black olives, kidney & garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Cellarmaker House of Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cellarmaker House of Pizza

3193 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beer Hall Special$24.00
Mozzarella, Toma, House Made Bratwurst, Bacon-Apple Chutney, Sauerkraut, Pilsner Mustard
Sampler 4pk$21.00
Don't want to commit to one style 4pk? Try our Sampler 4pk. The current Sampler is Distorted Bliss Pilsner, Duality Pale Ale, Nelson Galaxy IPA & Midnight Slik Black Lager. Sorry no substitutes.
CHoP Dank Dabs$10.00
Mozzarella, Toma, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, Chili Flake, Parmesan, Tomato Dipping Sauce
More about Cellarmaker House of Pizza
Del Popolo image

PIZZA • SALADS

Del Popolo

855 Bush Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (7324 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salsiccia$22.00
crushed tomato, pecorino & peperonata
Bianca$20.00
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic & basil
Potato$22.00
yukon gold, red onion, fontina & rosemary
More about Del Popolo
Doppio Zero image

 

Doppio Zero

395 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Doppio Zero Pizza$22.00
Burrata cheese, 24 months, Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Evo
Pulcinella$19.00
Light San Marzano tomato, eggplant, Cherry tomato, Fior di latte mozzarella, basil pesto, ricotta salata on top
Lasagna$19.00
Neapolitan Meat Lasagna, made with (veal,beef,pork) Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil
More about Doppio Zero
flour+water pizzeria image

 

flour+water pizzeria

702 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OG Bear$22.00
mozzarella, mushroom, spinach, taleggio, garlic
Pepperoni$21.00
tomato, mozzarella, pickled peppers
Butternut Squash Arancini$10.00
brown butter, sage, rosemary, squash puree
More about flour+water pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Square Pie Guys

1077 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (14043 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$14.00
A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Crispy Brussels$9.00
California brussels sprouts, halved then cooked till crispy, tossed with our Szechuan dry rub. Served with Cilantro Lime Crema. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
How Mush-Room$22.00
garlic ricotta cream, roasted mushroom medley, with parsley and grated grana cheese
*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
*We are not a certified gluten-free facility. Our gluten free dough has trace amounts of dairy. If you have a severe allergy or have celiac disease, we recommend seeking other dining options.*
More about Square Pie Guys
Pizzeria Delfina image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

3611 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salsiccia$22.00
housemade fennel sausage, tomato, sweet peppers, onions, mozzarella
Spaghetti Pomodoro$21.00
plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoncini
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Lorenzo's Pizzeria image

 

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" Lois$24.99
Mozzarella fior di latte, pepperoni, caramelized onions, fresh basil, hot honey
12" Lorenzo's Combo$23.99
Pepperoni, sausage, olive, mushroom, onion.
House Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Mushrooms, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon.
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Ardiana image

 

Ardiana

1781 Church Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Little Gems$14.00
Little Gem Lettuces, avocado, ruby grapefruit, walnuts, Green Goddess dressing*
*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness
Prosciutto Pizza$22.00
Prosciutto- tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, basil, wild arugula & Prosciutto di Parma
Brussels Sprouts Pizza$20.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts, caramelized onions, thyme, smoked bacon, Italian fontina
More about Ardiana
Gialina image

PIZZA • SALADS

Gialina

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2316 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cauliflower Pizza$22.00
Roasted Cauliflower- caramelized onions, long cooked chard, smoked bacon, thyme & Italian fontina
Sausage Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, red onions, sweet Italian sausage & provolone
New York, New York Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
More about Gialina
Little Star Pizza image

PIZZA

Little Star Pizza

846 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (3305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sm Mix Salad$9.95
mixed greens, red bell pepper, cherry tomato, gorgonzola, toasted parmesan breadcrumbs & house balsamic vinaigrette
Kid Pizza$4.25
Add 1 topping free of charge.
Chicken Wings$15.50
pound of baked spicy wings, baby carrots & blue cheese dressing
More about Little Star Pizza
Amici's image

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
More about Amici's
Palio image

 

Palio

640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata di Pollo$19.00
Roasted Mary's organic chicken, pancetta gorgonzola dolce, frisee, red onion, radicchio, red wine vinaigrette
Insalata Romana$12.00
romaine, dates, goat cheese, shallots, parsley, balsamic vinaigrette
Insalata Gamberi$19.00
Marinated Gulf prawns, mixed greens, fennel, radish, pistachio pesto
More about Palio
A16 image

PIZZA

A16

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Funghi$21.00
wild mushroom, chili, garlic, pecorino, fior di latte,
Bianca$19.00
fior di latte, ramps, castelvetrano olive, grana padano, chili *** vegetarian
Margherita$19.00
tomato, fior di latte, basil, olive oil
More about A16
Ragazza image

PIZZA

Ragazza

311 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Arugula Salad$14.00
Wild Arugula w/ marinated beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios
NY, NY Pizza$16.00
Our take on the classic New York pizza. Tomato, oregano, mozzarella, Pecorino & Parmigiano
Moto Pizza$19.00
Moto- Tomato, Calabrian chilies, portobello mushrooms, red onion, sweet Italian sausage & mozzarella
More about Ragazza
Flour+Water Holiday Menu image

 

Flour+Water Holiday Menu

2401 Harrison Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
limonata$2.50
Italian sparkling lemon soda
San Giovanni Gropello Rose '18$14.00
Look no further for a crowd pleasing rose from this refreshing sipper from Lake Garda. Ripe peach, watermelon, crushed rocks and spun sugar. Dry and racy with a touch of texture.
Valentine's Day Pairing Flight$69.00
Beverage flight including:
San Valentino Cocktail - amontillado sherry, quinquina, vermouth // il Monticello, Vermentino, 'Groppolo', Colli di Luni, Liguria '19 // Barone di Villagrande, Nerello Mascalese Rose, Etna, Sicilia '19 // Donne Fittipaldi, Cabernet Blend, Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy '17
More about Flour+Water Holiday Menu
Flour + Water - San Francisco image

 

Flour + Water - San Francisco

2401 harrison street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Dinner for 1$49.00
Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · roasted asparagus with italian white bean puree, toasted pistachio, pickled green almond & cured egg yolk · saffron creste di gallo with hedgehog mushroom ragu, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta, & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seed · (ingredients subject to change)
Strozzapreti Verde$23.00
veal sausage ragu, parmigiano reggiano
(contains pork)
Dinner for 1$49.00
kanpachi crudo with avocado, blood orange, shaved fennel & tarragon oil - Bambi lettuces with spring onion dressing, mixed radish, pecorino romano & sunflower seed · saffron creste di gallo with veal bolognese, roasted rutabaga, caper & black pepper · kale pesto and fennel pollen lasagna with san marzano tomato, ricotta & salmoriglio · schiacchiata · buttermilk panna cotta with mandarin, sea buckthorn curd & poppy seeds · (ingredients subject to change)
More about Flour + Water - San Francisco
Piccino Restaurant image

 

Piccino Restaurant

1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PIZZA Margherita$19.00
10" pizza with tomato, mozzarella, and oregano.
Vegetarian.
PIZZA Salsiccia$23.00
10" thin crust with red onion, house made pork sausage, mozzarella **does not come with tomato sauce**
PIZZA Funghi$24.00
10" pizza with a mushroom puree base, oyster mushrooms, stracchino cheese, shaved garlic, and Italian parsley.
* To ensure the flavor of this dish we advise against requesting cheese & sauce on side.
More about Piccino Restaurant
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Burger$14.95
Grass fed burger, cheddar cheese, arugula, fried onions, garlic aioli, served on brioche bun
Buddha Bowl (Vegan)$13.95
Wheat berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black bean sauce, pico de Gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots. *Sub Avocado for chorizo
More about Precita Park Cafe
Pizzeria Delfina image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

2406 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Beets$14.00
marinated farro, goat cheese, arugula, seeds
Spicy Cauliflower$12.00
garlic, capers, breadcrumbs, Calabrian chilies
Neopolitan Meatballs in Sugo$18.00
pork, beef, and veal meatballs, tomato, crostini
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Zero Zero image

PIZZA

Zero Zero

826 Folsom Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (4747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Extra Virgin olive Oil
Stoner Garlic Bread$8.00
Panorama Sourdough, Fresh Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Basil, 3 Cheeses
Fillmore$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Leeks, Mozzarella, Grana Padano, Pecorino, Fontina, Garlic, Thyme
More about Zero Zero
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, artichokes, kidney & garbanzo beans
XL Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$33.45
pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese
Dinner Salad$8.00
mixed greens, black olives, kidney & garbanzo beans, pepperoncini
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Above Ground Bar & Kitchen image

 

Above Ground Bar & Kitchen

2170 Mission St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible Souvlaki$17.00
nori glazed king trumpet scallops, fresh borlotti shelling beans, spinach, white wine-butternut squash cashew butter, sun dried tomato caper relish, shaved Violife parmesan
Buffalo Cauliflower (GF) (TO GO)$13.00
house made ranch
Unicorn Chicken Pesto Pizza (TO GO)$18.00
basil sunflower seed pesto, marinated Unicorn "meat" (wheat/chickpea), Violife feta, Miyoko's mozzarella, calamata olives, toasted sunflower seeds, Violife parmesan
More about Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
Dough image

PIZZA • DONUTS

Dough

1455 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Down with the King$14.00
BYO Pizza$9.95
I Aint No Joke$15.00
More about Dough
Roma Antica Marina image

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cavoletti di Bruxelles$11.00
Marinated fried Brussel sprouts with Pecorino Romano cheese and lemon dressing.
Carbonara$19.00
Mezze maniche pasta, Guanciale, black pepper in traditional Pecorino romano yolk sauce
Lasagna$19.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
More about Roma Antica Marina
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$14.00
14" Margherita Pizza$28.00
Chicken Wings$14.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Ristobar

2300 chestnut Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ristobar

