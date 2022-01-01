Castro restaurants you'll love
Heroic Italian
Heroic Italian
572 Castro Street, San Fransisco
|Popular items
|Mount Etna Salad
|$16.00
Warm Roasted Farro and Vegetables
(Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots) on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Garbanzo Beans and Red Wine Vinaigrette.
|Buongiorno
|$11.00
Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal Cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of Nduja (spicy sausage), Porcheta or Avocado
|Vegan
|$15.00
Fresh Avocado, Roasted
Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion,
House-made Giardiniera & Fresh
Vegan Pesto.
blush!
blush!
476 Castro St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Classic Ravioles
|$15.00
|Olive Mix
|$9.00
|Mixed Board
|$19.00
Project Juice
SMOOTHIES
Project Juice
506 Castro St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Almond Butter & Banana Waffle
|$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
|Green Bowl
|$11.95
Kale, Spinach, Banana, Mango, Avocado, Coconut Water, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts
|Brain Alchemy
|$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
Woodhouse Fish Co
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Cioppino
|$38.00
Classic SF dish; tomato based stew with crab, prawn, cod, mussels , clams, scallops, and garlic bread
|Tuna Melt
|$18.00
Fresh Albacore tuna melt on toasted garlic buttered sourdough bread
|2 Piece Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod with fries, slaw and tartare sauce
Kasa Indian Eatery
SALADS
Kasa Indian Eatery
4001 18th St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Roti Kati Roll
|$8.50
Traditional Indian street food. Roti bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and a side of cucumber raita. One makes a snack or two makes a meal! Vegan friendly. *not available for reusable container
|Mango Lassi
|$5.50
Housemade mango lassi with a hint of cardamom.
|Samosa Cravings
|$9.50
Three samosas, crunchy savory pastries stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas. Served with zingy cilantro and sweet tamarind chutneys. Vegan