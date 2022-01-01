Castro restaurants you'll love

Must-try Castro restaurants

Heroic Italian image

 

Heroic Italian

572 Castro Street, San Fransisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mount Etna Salad$16.00
Warm Roasted Farro and Vegetables
(Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots) on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Garbanzo Beans and Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Buongiorno$11.00
Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal Cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of Nduja (spicy sausage), Porcheta or Avocado
Vegan$15.00
Fresh Avocado, Roasted
Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion,
House-made Giardiniera & Fresh
Vegan Pesto.
More about Heroic Italian
blush! image

 

blush!

476 Castro St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Ravioles$15.00
Olive Mix$9.00
Mixed Board$19.00
More about blush!
Project Juice image

SMOOTHIES

Project Juice

506 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle$6.95
Toasted GF waffle, Banana, Almond Butter, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt, Hemp Seeds, Local Honey Drizzle
Green Bowl$11.95
Kale, Spinach, Banana, Mango, Avocado, Coconut Water, Probiotic Coconut Yogurt.
Try it Classic, Protein or Paleo Style. Granola Contains Nuts
Brain Alchemy$5.95
Latte base: raw cacao, rice bran tocos, vanilla, sea salt, coconut-almond mylk, agave nectar brain. Adaptogens: gotu kola, ginkgo, brahmi, lion’s mane mushroom, rama tulsi, rosemary.
More about Project Juice
Woodhouse Fish Co image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cioppino$38.00
Classic SF dish; tomato based stew with crab, prawn, cod, mussels , clams, scallops, and garlic bread
Tuna Melt$18.00
Fresh Albacore tuna melt on toasted garlic buttered sourdough bread
2 Piece Fish & Chips$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod with fries, slaw and tartare sauce
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Kasa Indian Eatery image

SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery

4001 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roti Kati Roll$8.50
Traditional Indian street food. Roti bread with your choice of filling plus chutneys and marinated onions and a side of cucumber raita. One makes a snack or two makes a meal! Vegan friendly. *not available for reusable container
Mango Lassi$5.50
Housemade mango lassi with a hint of cardamom.
Samosa Cravings$9.50
Three samosas, crunchy savory pastries stuffed with spicy potatoes and peas. Served with zingy cilantro and sweet tamarind chutneys. Vegan
More about Kasa Indian Eatery
