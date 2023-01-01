Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Castro
/
San Francisco
/
Castro
/
Cake
Castro restaurants that serve cake
Heroic Italian
572 Castro Street, San Francisco
No reviews yet
Red velvet cake
$10.00
More about Heroic Italian
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market
2073 Market St, San Francisco
Avg 4.7
(2077 reviews)
2 Crab Cakes
$16.00
2 crab cakes, chipotle aioli, side salad
Strawberry Short Cake
$9.00
3 Crab Cakes
$23.00
3 crab cakes, chipotle aioli, mixed green salad
More about Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market
