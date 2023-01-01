Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Castro

Go
Castro restaurants
Toast

Castro restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Heroic Italian

572 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Heroic Chili Sauce (4oz Jar)$12.00
Calabrian chilis, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Heroic Italian
Item pic

SALADS

Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro

4001 18th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Chili Chutney$7.00
- A unique and delicious sauce that combines the sweet and tangy flavor of tamarind with the spicy kick of sriracha sauce. The chutney has a complex flavor profile that includes sweet, sour, spicy, and savory notes
- Vegan & Gluten Free
More about Kasa Indian Eatery - Castro

