Clams in Castro

Castro restaurants
Toast

Castro restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Heroic Italian

572 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados$15.00
Harvested in the cold winter months from the pristine waters of northern Spain, the firm texture and rich flavor of these clams make them a true prize to be tasted. Served with warm crostini.
More about Heroic Italian
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Clam Roll$29.00
Fried whole belly Ipswich clams on a toasted roll, coleslaw, chips, tartar sauce
Steamed Mussels And Clams$18.00
Steamed in white wine garlic butter sauce, with garlic bread or fries
Clam Chowder Bread Bowl$14.00
Creamy New England chowder served with a sourdough bread bowl
More about Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market

