Clams in Castro
Castro restaurants that serve clams
More about Heroic Italian
Heroic Italian
572 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados
|$15.00
Harvested in the cold winter months from the pristine waters of northern Spain, the firm texture and rich flavor of these clams make them a true prize to be tasted. Served with warm crostini.
More about Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Fried Clam Roll
|$29.00
Fried whole belly Ipswich clams on a toasted roll, coleslaw, chips, tartar sauce
|Steamed Mussels And Clams
|$18.00
Steamed in white wine garlic butter sauce, with garlic bread or fries
|Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
|$14.00
Creamy New England chowder served with a sourdough bread bowl