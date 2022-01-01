Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve arepas

Arepas - Willow Glen, San Jose - 1384 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125

1384 lincon av, San jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arepa Pabellón$15.55
Arepa Camarón$16.59
Arepa Catira$14.51
More about Arepas - Willow Glen, San Jose - 1384 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen - 401 VALENCIA ST

401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO

Avg 4.8 (1678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arepa Yellow Crispy Chicken$12.50
Arepa White Catira$12.50
Arepa Yellow Plain$3.50
More about Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen - 401 VALENCIA ST
Outlaw Kitchen image

 

Outlaw Kitchen

2101 Lombard Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Arepa$9.00
Carrot Arepa filled with sauteed mushrooms and spinach with pickled peppers, cauliflower creama and chimichurri.
Beef Arepa$9.00
Classic arepa filled with shredded beef, sweet potato, sauteed spinach, and Romesco sauce.
Chicken Arepa$9.00
Beet arepa filled with shredded chicken, guac, cauliflower crema, and chimichurri.
More about Outlaw Kitchen

