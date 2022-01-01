Arepas in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve arepas
More about Arepas - Willow Glen, San Jose - 1384 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
Arepas - Willow Glen, San Jose - 1384 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
1384 lincon av, San jose
|Arepa Pabellón
|$15.55
|Arepa Camarón
|$16.59
|Arepa Catira
|$14.51
More about Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen - 401 VALENCIA ST
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen - 401 VALENCIA ST
401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Arepa Yellow Crispy Chicken
|$12.50
|Arepa White Catira
|$12.50
|Arepa Yellow Plain
|$3.50
More about Outlaw Kitchen
Outlaw Kitchen
2101 Lombard Street, San Francisco
|Vegan Arepa
|$9.00
Carrot Arepa filled with sauteed mushrooms and spinach with pickled peppers, cauliflower creama and chimichurri.
|Beef Arepa
|$9.00
Classic arepa filled with shredded beef, sweet potato, sauteed spinach, and Romesco sauce.
|Chicken Arepa
|$9.00
Beet arepa filled with shredded chicken, guac, cauliflower crema, and chimichurri.