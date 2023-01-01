Asian salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve asian salad
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill
Coterie - Cathedral Hill
1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Asian Shrimp Salad
|$19.00
More about BREADBELLY
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Asian Pear Salad
|$15.00
Asian pear, mizuna, olive oil, Korean mustard, sesame, shallots, nutritional yeast (gluten-free)
More about Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
SALADS
Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Butter Lettuce
|$14.00
french feta, fried chickpeas, nicoise olive, watermelon radish, tahini vinaigrette