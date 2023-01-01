Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve asian salad

Banner pic

 

Coterie - Cathedral Hill

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Shrimp Salad$19.00
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill
Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Pear Salad$15.00
Asian pear, mizuna, olive oil, Korean mustard, sesame, shallots, nutritional yeast (gluten-free)
More about BREADBELLY
Item pic

SALADS

Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butter Lettuce$14.00
french feta, fried chickpeas, nicoise olive, watermelon radish, tahini vinaigrette
More about Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
Item pic

 

Dumpling Time - 11 Division Street

11 Division Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Green Salad$9.00
Local Greens, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, and Tomato topped with Sesame Seeds, Won Ton Strips, and a Ginger Soy Vinaigrette.
More about Dumpling Time - 11 Division Street

Map

