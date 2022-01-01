Baja fish tacos in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Two fried fish tacos made with locally caught cod, coleslaw and chipotle ranch sauce with corn tortillas. Served with fries.
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Fried Alaskan cod, flour tortillas, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Taco
|$6.95
Breaded and Fried Snapper, served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$18.00
3 tacos, fried Alaskan cod, flour tortillas, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli
TACKO
3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$6.50
One taco with beer battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, roasted tomato, & lime salsas
tacobar
2401 California St, San Francisco
|*Baja Fish Taco
|$5.60
Beer Battered Local Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Baja Lime Sauce