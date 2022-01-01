Baja fish tacos in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Two fried fish tacos made with locally caught cod, coleslaw and chipotle ranch sauce with corn tortillas. Served with fries.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
3 Baja Fish Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Fried Alaskan cod, flour tortillas, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
More about Gott's Roadside
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$6.95
Breaded and Fried Snapper, served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
More about Gott's Roadside
Baja Fish Tacos image

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
3 tacos, fried Alaskan cod, flour tortillas, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
BAJA FISH TACO image

 

TACKO

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACO$6.50
One taco with beer battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, roasted tomato, & lime salsas
More about TACKO
*Baja Fish Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

tacobar

2401 California St, San Francisco

Avg 3.3 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Baja Fish Taco$5.60
Beer Battered Local Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Baja Lime Sauce
More about tacobar
Baja Fish Taco image

 

Cholita Linda

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$3.50
crispy fried fish, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema.
More about Cholita Linda

