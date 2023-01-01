Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef broccoli in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve beef broccoli

Broccoli & Beef (House Special) image

 

Mamahuhu - Noe Valley

3991 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccoli & Beef (House Special)$17.00
black peppered grass-fed sirloin, organic broccoli + cauliflower + dino kale
More about Mamahuhu - Noe Valley
Broccoli & Beef (House Special) image

 

Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broccoli & Beef (House Special)$17.00
black peppered grass-fed sirloin, organic broccoli + cauliflower + dino kale
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Item pic

 

Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Broccoli Beef$19.00
Sliced tender beef with a mixture of fresh broccoli flowerets quickly stir-fried in our house sauce.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Item pic

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef and Broccoli$15.95
Seared flank steak with broccoli and Chinese broccoli. Gluten-free
More about Lazy Susan
Item pic

 

Mama Go's Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef and Broccoli (Gluten-Free) Entrée only 12oz$11.99
Tender beef stir-fried with fresh broccoli in a savory gluten-free gravy (Paleo and Keto Friendly)
More about Mama Go's Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1

