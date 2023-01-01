Beef broccoli in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve beef broccoli
Mamahuhu - Noe Valley
3991 24th Street, San Francisco
|Broccoli & Beef (House Special)
|$17.00
black peppered grass-fed sirloin, organic broccoli + cauliflower + dino kale
Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Broccoli & Beef (House Special)
|$17.00
black peppered grass-fed sirloin, organic broccoli + cauliflower + dino kale
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Broccoli Beef
|$19.00
Sliced tender beef with a mixture of fresh broccoli flowerets quickly stir-fried in our house sauce.
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Beef and Broccoli
|$15.95
Seared flank steak with broccoli and Chinese broccoli. Gluten-free
Mama Go's Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Beef and Broccoli (Gluten-Free) Entrée only 12oz
|$11.99
Tender beef stir-fried with fresh broccoli in a savory gluten-free gravy (Paleo and Keto Friendly)