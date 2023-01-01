Beef curry in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve beef curry
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Red Curry Beef (V)
|$16.00
Carrot, Thai Eggplant, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Wagyu Beef Curry
|$21.00
Japanese curry with 100% A4 Full-blood Wagyu patties, rice, topped with Ozen egg and cheese.
More about Nippon Curry
CURRY
Nippon Curry
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Full Portion Original, award-winning Curry Roux (Beef)
|$7.00
A full portion of our original, award-winning beef-based curry roux. Curry contains beef, gluten and peanuts.
More about Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St
309 Clement St, San Francisco
|Burmese Style Curry-BEEF (LARGE)
|$26.50
Burma superstar's special curry. Braised beef until tender with potatoes and topped with cilantro.
|Burmese Style Curry-BEEF
|$19.50
Burma superstar's special curry. Braised beef until tender with potatoes and topped with cilantro.
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
|Panang Curry Beef
|$28.95
Premium USDA certified flank beef with Thai basil in Panang red curry
More about Volcano Curry - 5454 Geary Blvd
Volcano Curry - 5454 Geary Blvd
5454 Geary Blvd, San Francisco
|Beef Curry Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Beef chunk *w/ spinach (curry soup contains wheat, peanuts, dairy, fish, & soy)
|Beef Curry
|$14.50
Beef chunk *w/ rice, carrots, & potatoes. (curry contains wheat, peanuts, & dairy)
|Beef Tendon Curry
|$15.95
Beef chuck & tendon
*w/ rice, carrots, & potatoes. (curry contains wheat, peanuts, & dairy)