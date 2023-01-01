Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve beef curry

Red Curry Beef (V) image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Curry Beef (V)$16.00
Carrot, Thai Eggplant, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Wagyu Beef Curry image

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wagyu Beef Curry$21.00
Japanese curry with 100% A4 Full-blood Wagyu patties, rice, topped with Ozen egg and cheese.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
HAMANO SUSHI image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Beef curry$17.00
More about Hamano Sushi
Item pic

CURRY

Nippon Curry

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Full Portion Original, award-winning Curry Roux (Beef)$7.00
A full portion of our original, award-winning beef-based curry roux. Curry contains beef, gluten and peanuts.
More about Nippon Curry
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St

309 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (7345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burmese Style Curry-BEEF (LARGE)$26.50
Burma superstar's special curry. Braised beef until tender with potatoes and topped with cilantro.
Burmese Style Curry-BEEF$19.50
Burma superstar's special curry. Braised beef until tender with potatoes and topped with cilantro.
More about Burma Superstar - 309 Clement St
Item pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry Beef$28.95
Premium USDA certified flank beef with Thai basil in Panang red curry
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
Restaurant banner

 

Volcano Curry - 5454 Geary Blvd

5454 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Curry Noodle Soup$13.95
Beef chunk *w/ spinach (curry soup contains wheat, peanuts, dairy, fish, & soy)
Beef Curry$14.50
Beef chunk *w/ rice, carrots, & potatoes. (curry contains wheat, peanuts, & dairy)
Beef Tendon Curry$15.95
Beef chuck & tendon
*w/ rice, carrots, & potatoes. (curry contains wheat, peanuts, & dairy)
More about Volcano Curry - 5454 Geary Blvd

