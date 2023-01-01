Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef fried rice in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Fried Rice$15.00
Jasmine white rice wok-fried with Beef, fluffed eggs, peas, diced carrots, and green onions.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Item pic

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice (Beef)$14.95
Golden fried rice with flank steak, eggs, onions, peas, carrots, and scallions. Gluten-free
More about Lazy Susan
Item pic

 

THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St

217 King St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Fried Rice$13.99
With Veggie and Beef meats
More about THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
XO Wagyu Beef Fried Rice$27.00
Our xo wagyu beef fried rice is one of our popular fried rice dishes. It is cooked in our woks with our house made xo sauce, egg, green onions, and minced wagyu beef. This item is a must try!
More about Palette Tea House

