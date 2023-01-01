Beef fried rice in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve beef fried rice
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Beef Fried Rice
|$15.00
Jasmine white rice wok-fried with Beef, fluffed eggs, peas, diced carrots, and green onions.
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Fried Rice (Beef)
|$14.95
Golden fried rice with flank steak, eggs, onions, peas, carrots, and scallions. Gluten-free
THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St
217 King St, San Francisco
|Beef Fried Rice
|$13.99
With Veggie and Beef meats
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|XO Wagyu Beef Fried Rice
|$27.00
Our xo wagyu beef fried rice is one of our popular fried rice dishes. It is cooked in our woks with our house made xo sauce, egg, green onions, and minced wagyu beef. This item is a must try!