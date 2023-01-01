Beef noodle soup in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve beef noodle soup
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Rice noodles , Sliced Flank Steak, Beef Meat Ball, Chinese Broccoli, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
More about The Thonglor - 420 GEARY ST
The Thonglor - 420 GEARY ST
420 GEARY ST, San Francisco
|Stewed Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.50
Your choice of noodles with chunks of stewed beef, seasonal green vegetable, and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth