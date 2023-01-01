Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodle soup in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve beef noodle soup

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
Rice noodles , Sliced Flank Steak, Beef Meat Ball, Chinese Broccoli, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Item pic

 

The Thonglor - 420 GEARY ST

420 GEARY ST, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stewed Beef Noodle Soup$15.50
Your choice of noodles with chunks of stewed beef, seasonal green vegetable, and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth
More about The Thonglor - 420 GEARY ST
Restaurant banner

 

Volcano Curry - 5454 Geary Blvd

5454 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Curry Noodle Soup$13.95
Beef chunk *w/ spinach (curry soup contains wheat, peanuts, dairy, fish, & soy)
More about Volcano Curry - 5454 Geary Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Hummus

Chocolate Cake

Muffins

Maki

Sesame Tofu

Lobsters

Grilled Chicken

Prawns

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Albany

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (238 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (67 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (973 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (282 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (374 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston