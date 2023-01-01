Beef noodles in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve beef noodles
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Rice noodles , Sliced Flank Steak, Beef Meat Ball, Chinese Broccoli, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|BEEF AND GARLIC NOODLES
|$28.00
marinated beef filet, maitake mushrooms, garlic, chrysanthemum greens, sesame
The Thonglor - 420 GEARY ST
420 GEARY ST, San Francisco
|Stewed Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.50
Your choice of noodles with chunks of stewed beef, seasonal green vegetable, and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth