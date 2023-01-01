Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
Rice noodles , Sliced Flank Steak, Beef Meat Ball, Chinese Broccoli, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Item pic

 

Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
West Lake Beef Soup - Small$6.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper
West Lake Beef Soup - Large$12.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEEF BARLEY SOUP (SPECIAL)$9.00
Homemade beef stock with barley and veggies
More about Grubstake Diner
Lily image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Pho Noodle Soup$46.00
***Reheating Required***
Braised Oxtail and Banana Shank, Rare Sliced Filet Mignon, Roasted Bone Marrow, Consomme
More about Lily
Item pic

 

Mamahuhu - Noe Valley

3991 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
West Lake Beef Soup - Large$12.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper
West Lake Beef Soup - Small$6.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper
More about Mamahuhu - Noe Valley
Restaurant banner

 

Volcano Curry - 5454 Geary Blvd

5454 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Curry Noodle Soup$13.95
Beef chunk *w/ spinach (curry soup contains wheat, peanuts, dairy, fish, & soy)
More about Volcano Curry - 5454 Geary Blvd

