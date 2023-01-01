Beef soup in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Rice noodles , Sliced Flank Steak, Beef Meat Ball, Chinese Broccoli, Bean Sprout, Celery, Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|West Lake Beef Soup - Small
|$6.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper
|West Lake Beef Soup - Large
|$12.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper
More about Grubstake Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|BEEF BARLEY SOUP (SPECIAL)
|$9.00
Homemade beef stock with barley and veggies
More about Lily
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$46.00
***Reheating Required***
Braised Oxtail and Banana Shank, Rare Sliced Filet Mignon, Roasted Bone Marrow, Consomme
More about Mamahuhu - Noe Valley
Mamahuhu - Noe Valley
3991 24th Street, San Francisco
|West Lake Beef Soup - Large
|$12.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper
|West Lake Beef Soup - Small
|$6.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper