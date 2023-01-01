Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants that serve biryani

Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar

468 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Dum Biryani$21.95
Slow cooked rice, paneer with Indian spices.
Chicken Dum Biryani$21.95
Slow cooked rice, chicken with Indian spices.
More about Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House

1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Biryani (v)$11.99
Basmati rice cooked with an assortment of vegetables, nuts & fresh herbs
Chicken Biryani$12.99
Basmati rice cooked with boneless chicken and spices
Shrimp Biryani$15.99
Basmati rice with fresh jumbo shrimp and spices
More about Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House

