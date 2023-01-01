Biryani in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve biryani
More about Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
468 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Paneer Dum Biryani
|$21.95
Slow cooked rice, paneer with Indian spices.
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$21.95
Slow cooked rice, chicken with Indian spices.
More about Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House
Kennedy's Irish Pub & Curry House
1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Vegetable Biryani (v)
|$11.99
Basmati rice cooked with an assortment of vegetables, nuts & fresh herbs
|Chicken Biryani
|$12.99
Basmati rice cooked with boneless chicken and spices
|Shrimp Biryani
|$15.99
Basmati rice with fresh jumbo shrimp and spices