Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve bread pudding

Brenda's Meat & Three image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Choco Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
Warm bourbon custard bread pudding & fresh berry Compote
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Flour & Branch image

 

Flour & Branch

493 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Savory Bread Pudding with Kale, Mushrooms, And Parmesan$12.00
More about Flour & Branch
Woodhouse Fish Co image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
House made bread pudding, whipped cream
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Brenda's French Soul Food----- image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food-----

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding du Jour$8.50
More about Brenda's French Soul Food-----
Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
House made sourdough bread pudding, whipped cream, caramelized rum sauce
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Novy Restaurant
Item pic

 

Bluestem Restaurant & Market

1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Griddled Bread Pudding$10.00
seared hot with bourbon crème anglaise
More about Bluestem Restaurant & Market
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BREAD Pudding$4.50
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
Schroeder's Restaurant image

 

Schroeder's Restaurant

240 Front St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Bread Pudding$10.00
chocolate sauce, lingonberry jam
More about Schroeder's Restaurant
BREAD PUDDING image

 

Tartine

1226 9TH AVENUE, San Francisco

No reviews yet
BREAD PUDDING$9.00
almond bread pudding, roasted pears and pomegranate, salted caramel.
*flavor offerings to change daily, please note if you have any dietary restrictions or food allergies that should be avoided if possible.
More about Tartine
Item pic

 

Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant

1199 Church Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
Tennessee rye, banana mousse, pecan praline crumble
More about Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Squid

Lasagna

Egg Benedict

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Minestrone Soup

Meatball Subs

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (702 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston