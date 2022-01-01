Bread pudding in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Banana Choco Bread Pudding
|$10.00
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Warm bourbon custard bread pudding & fresh berry Compote
More about Flour & Branch
Flour & Branch
493 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Savory Bread Pudding with Kale, Mushrooms, And Parmesan
|$12.00
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
House made bread pudding, whipped cream
More about Brenda's French Soul Food-----
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's French Soul Food-----
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|Bread Pudding du Jour
|$8.50
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
House made sourdough bread pudding, whipped cream, caramelized rum sauce
More about Bluestem Restaurant & Market
Bluestem Restaurant & Market
1 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco
|Griddled Bread Pudding
|$10.00
seared hot with bourbon crème anglaise
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
436 Balboa Street, San Francisco
|BREAD Pudding
|$4.50
More about Schroeder's Restaurant
Schroeder's Restaurant
240 Front St, San Francisco
|Pretzel Bread Pudding
|$10.00
chocolate sauce, lingonberry jam
More about Tartine
Tartine
1226 9TH AVENUE, San Francisco
|BREAD PUDDING
|$9.00
almond bread pudding, roasted pears and pomegranate, salted caramel.
*flavor offerings to change daily, please note if you have any dietary restrictions or food allergies that should be avoided if possible.
More about Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant
Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant
1199 Church Street, San Francisco
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Tennessee rye, banana mousse, pecan praline crumble