Brisket in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

GRILL

San Francisco Brewing Co.

3150 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Brisket$25.00
Low n Slow. apple wood smoked. Served with bacon baked beans, coleslaw & BBQ sauce
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Social 303 - 303 2nd Street

330 1st Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BRISKET SANDO$18.00
Smoked Brisket, Pickled Onions, Arugula & Horseradish Cream
More about Social 303 - 303 2nd Street
Item pic

 

4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero

705 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner$87.00
Complete dinner for 4! Smoked beef brisket, choice of 2 sides, choice of bread, a mixed green salad and pickles, onions, and sauces.
Brisket Fries$12.95
Brisket and cheese melted together over crispy fries topped with salsa verde, pickled onions and house white bbq sauce.
Brisket by the Pound$30.00
Comes with pickles, sliced sweet Vidalia onion, and white bread.
More about 4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
Brisket Tacos image

 

West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tacos$16.00
coffee-rubbed, pickled sweet onion, griddled queso, cabbage
Coffee-Rubbed Brisket Hash$16.00
More about West of Pecos
Item pic

 

Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Stonestown Galleria

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Sliders$8.00
Pulled pork, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese and sweet bbq sauce on three brioche buns.
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Stonestown Galleria

