Brisket in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve brisket
GRILL
San Francisco Brewing Co.
3150 Polk St, San Francisco
|Smoked Brisket
|$25.00
Low n Slow. apple wood smoked. Served with bacon baked beans, coleslaw & BBQ sauce
Social 303 - 303 2nd Street
330 1st Street, San Francisco
|BRISKET SANDO
|$18.00
Smoked Brisket, Pickled Onions, Arugula & Horseradish Cream
4505 Burgers & BBQ - Divisadero
705 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner
|$87.00
Complete dinner for 4! Smoked beef brisket, choice of 2 sides, choice of bread, a mixed green salad and pickles, onions, and sauces.
|Brisket Fries
|$12.95
Brisket and cheese melted together over crispy fries topped with salsa verde, pickled onions and house white bbq sauce.
|Brisket by the Pound
|$30.00
Comes with pickles, sliced sweet Vidalia onion, and white bread.
West of Pecos
550 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Brisket Tacos
|$16.00
coffee-rubbed, pickled sweet onion, griddled queso, cabbage
|Coffee-Rubbed Brisket Hash
|$16.00