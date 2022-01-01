Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

flour+water pizzeria

702 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Wings$13.00
half dozen chicken wings:
More about flour+water pizzeria
The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings (6)$11.95
More about The Willows
Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Square Pie Guys

1077 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (14043 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings$14.00
A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
More about Square Pie Guys
Item pic

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BUFFALO WINGS *$11.99
Buffalo wings with Frank's Red Hot, served with carrots, celery, & blue cheese dressing
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

The Pizza Place on Noriega

3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Doz Buffalo Wings$17.00
Spicy, wicked irresistible chicken wings dressed in our own Buffalo sauce, served with celery stalks, carrots, and blue cheese dressing (or ranch upon request). GF
1/2 Doz Buffalo Wings$11.00
Spicy, wicked irresistible chicken wings dressed in our own Buffalo sauce, served with celery stalks, carrots, and blue cheese dressing (or ranch upon request). GF
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BUFFALO WINGS *$11.99
Buffalo wings with Frank's Red Hot, served with carrots, celery, & blue cheese dressing
More about Underdogs Tres
Consumer pic

 

Norcina

3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Wings$14.00
More about Norcina
Banner pic

 

Giorgio's Pizzeria

151 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wings
Wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side for dipping
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
ce79e95c-0d0b-4ccf-a825-bd0fe584a7bb image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED BUFFALO WINGS$14.50
authentic tasting wings served with our secret sauce
More about Grubstake Diner
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Franks red hot sauce
*comes with side of celery and carrots
More about BrewVino, SF

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Pudding

Cappuccino

Fish Tacos

Avocado Toast

Tuna Salad

Penne

French Toast

Chicken Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston