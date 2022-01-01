Buffalo wings in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve buffalo wings
flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Calabrian Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$13.00
half dozen chicken wings:
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Square Pie Guys
1077 Mission St, San Francisco
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
A classic Buffalo wing. All natural jumbo chicken wings, house blue cheese, romaine. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|BUFFALO WINGS *
|$11.99
Buffalo wings with Frank's Red Hot, served with carrots, celery, & blue cheese dressing
The Pizza Place on Noriega
3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco
|Doz Buffalo Wings
|$17.00
Spicy, wicked irresistible chicken wings dressed in our own Buffalo sauce, served with celery stalks, carrots, and blue cheese dressing (or ranch upon request). GF
|1/2 Doz Buffalo Wings
|$11.00
Spicy, wicked irresistible chicken wings dressed in our own Buffalo sauce, served with celery stalks, carrots, and blue cheese dressing (or ranch upon request). GF
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|BUFFALO WINGS *
|$11.99
Giorgio's Pizzeria
151 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Buffalo Wings
Wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side for dipping
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|GRILLED BUFFALO WINGS
|$14.50
authentic tasting wings served with our secret sauce