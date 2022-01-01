Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Dog$8.50
100% Angus beef hot dog, topped with kimchi relish, sliced marinated Korean beef, teriyaki mayo, Korean chili sauce, green onions, sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Item pic

 

Automat

1801 McAllister St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Big Mac$14.00
Roasted mushrooms, cheese, Automac sauce, lettuce, dill pickled onions, jalapeño on our hoagie roll.
More about Automat
Item pic

 

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bulgogi Dog$8.50
100% Angus beef hot dog, topped with kimchi relish, sliced marinated Korean beef, teriyaki mayo, Korean chili sauce, green onions, sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs

