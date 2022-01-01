Bulgogi in San Francisco
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco
|Bulgogi Dog
|$8.50
100% Angus beef hot dog, topped with kimchi relish, sliced marinated Korean beef, teriyaki mayo, Korean chili sauce, green onions, sprinkled with black and white sesame seeds on a brioche bun.
Automat
1801 McAllister St, San Francisco
|Bulgogi Big Mac
|$14.00
Roasted mushrooms, cheese, Automac sauce, lettuce, dill pickled onions, jalapeño on our hoagie roll.