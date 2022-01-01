Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Starbelly

3583 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Date & Toffee Cake$7.00
date & toffee cake, medjool dates & mascarpone
More about Starbelly
Item pic

 

Delarosa

37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
warm chocolate cake and vanilla gelato with pecan nuts, whiskey caramel and chocolate sauces *gluten *dairy *alcohol
More about Delarosa
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Cake$9.95
Tender fish meat, red curry paste, egg yolk, long beans, Thai basil, and Kaffir lime leaf
More about Saap Ver
Le Colonial image

 

Le Colonial

20 Cosmo, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes$18.00
Coconut Crusted Crab Cakes - Cilantro Aioli
More about Le Colonial
Greens Restaurant image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Griddle Cakes$16.00
Summer squash, spinach, feta, scallion, garlic, tzatziki, cucumber & tomato salad, lemon vinaigrette.
More about Greens Restaurant
Item pic

 

Doppio Zero

395 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cioccolato Cake$10.00
Chocolate layer cake filled with a rich chocolate cream, chocolate ganache, chocolate flakes
More about Doppio Zero
Item pic

 

Mamahuhu

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yin Yang Sesame Cake Parfait$6.00
black sesame banana cake, coconut tapioca, organic white sesame cream
More about Mamahuhu
Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate chip Banana Cake$5.00
chocolate chip, cinnamon spiced oat streusel
contains wheat, egg, dairy
More about BREADBELLY
Harris' Restaurant image

 

Harris' Restaurant

2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$27.00
with Beurre Blanc
Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Harris' Restaurant
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE.. image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

L'Ardoise Bistro

151 Noe Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE..
With Raspberry Sauce, and Strawberries in Red Wine Syrup.
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turnip Cake$6.50
3 pcs
Scallion Cake$12.00
More about Yank Sing
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Gialina

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2316 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake w/ whipped cream & cocoa powder. Gluten free but not vegan. Contains nuts
Pan Fried Salt Cod Cakes$12.00
Pan Fried Salt Cod Cakes w/ basil aioli & caper-fennel salad
More about Gialina
Banner pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Barzotto

1270 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Cake$8.00
Whipped Cream, Strawberries
More about Barzotto
ROOH image

 

ROOH

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango leches cake$12.00
Rabdi, Pistachio and Milk Crumb
More about ROOH
Item pic

 

Flour & Branch

493 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Birthday Cake$4.50
As cheerful as your yearly celebration, this buttery cookie filled with all-natural rainbow sprinkles and Guittard white chocolate chunks is topped with a cute, little, candy-coated gummy bear.
Dream Cake (Vegan + Gluten Free) - Orange + Coconut$6.00
Vegan + Gluten free dense yellow cake w/ a touch of orange, topped with caramelized coconut.
More about Flour & Branch
Celebration Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3509 California Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Pride Rainbow Swoosh Cake
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Pride Rainbow with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with White Vanilla Buttercream.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuxedo Cake - J.M. Rosen$8.50
J.M. ROSEN TUXEDO CAKE (vt)$7.95
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Rocketbird

1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bumpy Cake$7.95
House-made chocolate devil's food cake, with buttercream and fudge Icing with Raspberry Pearls
More about Rocketbird
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
J.M. ROSEN TUXEDO CAKE (vt)$7.95
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Delarosa

2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
warm chocolate cake and vanilla gelato with pecan nuts, whiskey caramel and chocolate sauces *gluten *dairy *alcohol
More about Delarosa
5b55c533-a30c-4ee9-86f9-58e614058700 image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Short Cake$9.00
House made biscuit, strawberries, whipped cream
Crab Cakes$26.00
3 crab cakes, chipotle aioli, mixed green salad
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Celebration Cake image

 

SusieCakes

409 Bryant St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Kara's Cupcakes

3249 Scott Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
9" Tuxedo Cake$90.00
Chocolate cake with Sweet Vanilla frosting, covered in white sprinkles.
Includes Complimentary hand piped message. Please add message in the notes section.
Wedding Cake
6" Red Velvet Cake - 30 hour advance notice required$48.00
Classic Red velvet cake with our Signature Cream Cheese Frosting. Includes Complimentary hand piped message. Please add message in the notes section.
More about Kara's Cupcakes
Radhaus image

 

Radhaus

2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese cake$11.00
More about Radhaus
Item pic

 

U :Dessert Story

3489 16th. St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MATCHA LAVA CAKE$13.50
WHOLE CREPE CAKE - YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN$100.00
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers (9 inches) of young coconut cream and pandan crepe with home-made organic young coconut sauce
THAI TEA CREPE CAKE (Slice)$13.50
Serves with Homemade Thai Tea Sauce.
More about U :Dessert Story
Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two image

 

Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home

3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
More about Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
Daikon Radish Cakes image

SOUPS

Firefly Restaurant

4288 24th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Daikon Radish Cakes$16.00
A Firefly favorite back by popular demand. Griddled Daikon Radish Cakes with shiitake mushrooms and scallions
More about Firefly Restaurant
Piccino Restaurant image

 

Piccino Restaurant

1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Olive Oil Cake$12.00
roasted stone fruit.
More about Piccino Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Automat

1801 McAllister St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake Granola$10.00
Greek yogurt, carrot jam, carrot cake granola, milk crumble, blood orange, shiso.
More about Automat
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Radish Cakes with XO Sauce$9.00
Our seared radish cake contains Chinese sausage along with our house made xo sauce. The xo sauce definitely completes the dish.
More about Palette Tea House

