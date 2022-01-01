Cake in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve cake
Starbelly
3583 16th Street, San Francisco
|Date & Toffee Cake
|$7.00
date & toffee cake, medjool dates & mascarpone
Delarosa
37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$9.00
warm chocolate cake and vanilla gelato with pecan nuts, whiskey caramel and chocolate sauces *gluten *dairy *alcohol
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Fish Cake
|$9.95
Tender fish meat, red curry paste, egg yolk, long beans, Thai basil, and Kaffir lime leaf
Le Colonial
20 Cosmo, San Francisco
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
Coconut Crusted Crab Cakes - Cilantro Aioli
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Griddle Cakes
|$16.00
Summer squash, spinach, feta, scallion, garlic, tzatziki, cucumber & tomato salad, lemon vinaigrette.
Doppio Zero
395 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|Cioccolato Cake
|$10.00
Chocolate layer cake filled with a rich chocolate cream, chocolate ganache, chocolate flakes
Mamahuhu
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Yin Yang Sesame Cake Parfait
|$6.00
black sesame banana cake, coconut tapioca, organic white sesame cream
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate chip Banana Cake
|$5.00
chocolate chip, cinnamon spiced oat streusel
contains wheat, egg, dairy
Harris' Restaurant
2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
|Crab Cakes
|$27.00
with Beurre Blanc
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
L'Ardoise Bistro
151 Noe Street, San Francisco
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE..
With Raspberry Sauce, and Strawberries in Red Wine Syrup.
DIM SUM
Yank Sing
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Turnip Cake
|$6.50
3 pcs
|Scallion Cake
|$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake
|$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Cake w/ whipped cream & cocoa powder. Gluten free but not vegan. Contains nuts
|Pan Fried Salt Cod Cakes
|$12.00
Pan Fried Salt Cod Cakes w/ basil aioli & caper-fennel salad
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Barzotto
1270 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Vanilla Cake
|$8.00
Whipped Cream, Strawberries
ROOH
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Mango leches cake
|$12.00
Rabdi, Pistachio and Milk Crumb
Flour & Branch
493 3rd Street, San Francisco
|The Birthday Cake
|$4.50
As cheerful as your yearly celebration, this buttery cookie filled with all-natural rainbow sprinkles and Guittard white chocolate chunks is topped with a cute, little, candy-coated gummy bear.
|Dream Cake (Vegan + Gluten Free) - Orange + Coconut
|$6.00
Vegan + Gluten free dense yellow cake w/ a touch of orange, topped with caramelized coconut.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3509 California Street, San Francisco
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
|Pride Rainbow Swoosh Cake
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Pride Rainbow with your customized inscription. Cake pictured - Vanilla Celebration with White Vanilla Buttercream.
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|Tuxedo Cake - J.M. Rosen
|$8.50
|J.M. ROSEN TUXEDO CAKE (vt)
|$7.95
Rocketbird
1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco
|Bumpy Cake
|$7.95
House-made chocolate devil's food cake, with buttercream and fudge Icing with Raspberry Pearls
Delarosa
2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$9.00
warm chocolate cake and vanilla gelato with pecan nuts, whiskey caramel and chocolate sauces *gluten *dairy *alcohol
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Short Cake
|$9.00
House made biscuit, strawberries, whipped cream
|Crab Cakes
|$26.00
3 crab cakes, chipotle aioli, mixed green salad
SusieCakes
409 Bryant St, San Francisco
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Kara's Cupcakes
3249 Scott Street, San Francisco
|9" Tuxedo Cake
|$90.00
Chocolate cake with Sweet Vanilla frosting, covered in white sprinkles.
Includes Complimentary hand piped message. Please add message in the notes section.
|Wedding Cake
|6" Red Velvet Cake - 30 hour advance notice required
|$48.00
Classic Red velvet cake with our Signature Cream Cheese Frosting. Includes Complimentary hand piped message. Please add message in the notes section.
U :Dessert Story
3489 16th. St., San Francisco
|ORGANIC CHOCOLATE MATCHA LAVA CAKE
|$13.50
|WHOLE CREPE CAKE - YOUNG COCONUT PANDAN
|$100.00
!!All Whole Cake Available for Same Day Pick Up!! 18 crepe layers (9 inches) of young coconut cream and pandan crepe with home-made organic young coconut sauce
|THAI TEA CREPE CAKE (Slice)
|$13.50
Serves with Homemade Thai Tea Sauce.
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home
3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two
|$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
SOUPS
Firefly Restaurant
4288 24th St., San Francisco
|Daikon Radish Cakes
|$16.00
A Firefly favorite back by popular demand. Griddled Daikon Radish Cakes with shiitake mushrooms and scallions
Piccino Restaurant
1001 Minnesota st, San Francisco
|Olive Oil Cake
|$12.00
roasted stone fruit.
Automat
1801 McAllister St, San Francisco
|Carrot Cake Granola
|$10.00
Greek yogurt, carrot jam, carrot cake granola, milk crumble, blood orange, shiso.
- 2