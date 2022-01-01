Calamari in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve calamari
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
WITH ONION STRINGS AND TARTAR SAUCE.
Doppio Zero
395 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|Calamari and Shrimp
|$15.00
Deep fried calamari and shrimp
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Calamari
|$16.00
Rings and Tentacles with our spicy aioli
Lokma
1801 Clement St, San Francisco
|Calamari
|$15.00
Israeli cous cous, tomato butter, almonds, pistachios & olives
Lao Table - San Francisco
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Grilled Calamari (G)
|$17.95
Chargrilled whole calamari W/ sweet chili-lime topping
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly fried, served with a lemon wedge and cocktail sauce.
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|SALT & PEPPER CALAMARI
|$19.00
sweet & sour chili sauce
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Monterey Bay Calamari
|$12.00
Dusted with seasoned semolina, then fried crispy with sliced jalapeños. Served with roasted garlic aioli and cocktail sauce.
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Crispy Calamari
|$17.00
Fried calamari, cocktail sauce, chipotle sauce
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Piri Ten Calamari
|$10.95
tempura calamari and green beans tossed with sautéed onions and jalapeños
Pizzeria Delfina
2406 California Street, San Francisco
|Calamari alla Pizzaiola
|$22.00
fresh Monterey squid, ceci, pizzaiola sauce
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Crispy Calamari
|$18.00
Fried calamari, cocktail sauce, chipotle sauce
Piqueos
830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco
|Chicharrones Calamari
|$15.00
fried calamari marinated in an aji-amarillo base, served with salsa criollo and rocoto aioli
Roma Antica Marina
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Calamari Fritti
|$14.00
Deep fried Farro flour Calamari served with seasonal vegetables with housemate aioli sauce
Presidio Pizza Company
1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco
|Calamari
|$14.00
Osha Thai - Embarcadero
4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
|Crispy Calamari
|$16.95
Fried and crisp calamari rings in salt & pepper batter served with
salted egg cream sauce
***Contained diary product
Novy Restaurant
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Yellow onion, tarragon & spicy aioli
Souley Vegan - San Francisco
60 Morris Street, San Francisco
|F.L.O.C (For Lovers of Calamari)
|$13.00
Hearts of Palm. Battered in our Zesty house spice blend served with our incredible house-made Garlic Aioli.