Calamari in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve calamari

The New Spot On Polk image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$13.00
WITH ONION STRINGS AND TARTAR SAUCE.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Doppio Zero image

 

Doppio Zero

395 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari and Shrimp$15.00
Deep fried calamari and shrimp
More about Doppio Zero
Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$16.00
Rings and Tentacles with our spicy aioli
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$16.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Lokma

1801 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1288 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$15.00
Israeli cous cous, tomato butter, almonds, pistachios & olives
More about Lokma
Item pic

 

Lao Table - San Francisco

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Calamari (G)$17.95
Chargrilled whole calamari W/ sweet chili-lime topping
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$13.00
Lightly fried, served with a lemon wedge and cocktail sauce.
More about BrewVino, SF
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SALT & PEPPER CALAMARI$19.00
sweet & sour chili sauce
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
70af5476-ca84-48cd-9d27-744f3d4fcbb7 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Monterey Bay Calamari$12.00
Dusted with seasoned semolina, then fried crispy with sliced jalapeños. Served with roasted garlic aioli and cocktail sauce.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Crispy Calamari image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$17.00
Fried calamari, cocktail sauce, chipotle sauce
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
Takeout
Piri Ten Calamari$10.95
tempura calamari and green beans tossed with sautéed onions and jalapeños
More about Moshi Moshi
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Delfina

2406 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari alla Pizzaiola$22.00
fresh Monterey squid, ceci, pizzaiola sauce
More about Pizzeria Delfina
6536165d-d0bd-4003-ae3e-c9b62516ae24 image

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$18.00
Fried calamari, cocktail sauce, chipotle sauce
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Item pic

 

Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicharrones Calamari$15.00
fried calamari marinated in an aji-amarillo base, served with salsa criollo and rocoto aioli
More about Piqueos
Item pic

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$14.00
Deep fried Farro flour Calamari served with seasonal vegetables with housemate aioli sauce
Calamari Fritti$14.00
Deep fried Farro flour Calamari served with seasonal vegetables with housemate aioli sauce
More about Roma Antica Marina
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$14.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company
Item pic

 

Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$16.95
Fried and crisp calamari rings in salt & pepper batter served with
salted egg cream sauce
***Contained diary product
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$15.00
Yellow onion, tarragon & spicy aioli
More about Novy Restaurant
Item pic

 

Souley Vegan - San Francisco

60 Morris Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
F.L.O.C (For Lovers of Calamari)$13.00
Hearts of Palm. Battered in our Zesty house spice blend served with our incredible house-made Garlic Aioli.
More about Souley Vegan - San Francisco
Item pic

 

Bottega

1132 Valencia street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Lightly powdered in our seasoned flour and deep-fried with a mix of seasonal vegetables. Served with authentic cocktail salsa rosa. You’ll never have enough!
More about Bottega

