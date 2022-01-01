Carne asada in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve carne asada
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO *
|$10.75
carne asada, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, potatoes, & pico de gallo
|SIDE CARNE ASADA *
|$6.95
|NICK'S WAY CARNE ASADA *
|$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|CRISPY CARNE ASADA *
|$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO *
|$10.75
carne asada, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, potatoes, & pico de gallo
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO BOWL *
|$13.99
A burrito bowl served with our carne asada, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
SEAFOOD
Bar Crudo
655 Divisadero, San Francisco
|Carne Asada
|$7.00
heirloom tomato pico de gallo, avocado crema, grilled green onion, radish, flour tortilla
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|NICK'S WAY CARNE ASADA *
|$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO *
|$10.75
carne asada, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, potatoes, & pico de gallo
|SIDE CARNE ASADA *
|$6.95
Flores
2030 Union Street, San Francisco
|CARNE ASADA SMALL
|$26.00
chimichurri marinated steak, beans, salsa, escabeche, tortillas
|CARNE ASADA LARGE
|$47.00
chimichurri marinated steak, beans, salsa, escabeche, tortillas
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$13.75
Two Grilled Beef Tacos Topped with Onions and Morita Salsa. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS
Death by Taco
301 King Street, San Francisco
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$20.00
TACKO
3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|(side) CARNE ASADA
|$7.25
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$11.25
Wagyu beef carne asada, pico de gallo, and melted jack cheese, inside a crispy flour tortilla