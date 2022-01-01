Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve carne asada

The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Fries$13.95
More about The Willows
NICK'S WAY CARNE ASADA * image

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA BURRITO *$10.75
carne asada, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, potatoes, & pico de gallo
SIDE CARNE ASADA *$6.95
NICK'S WAY CARNE ASADA *$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY CARNE ASADA *$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
CARNE ASADA BURRITO *$10.75
carne asada, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, potatoes, & pico de gallo
CARNE ASADA BURRITO BOWL *$13.99
A burrito bowl served with our carne asada, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
More about Underdogs Cantina
Carne Asada image

SEAFOOD

Bar Crudo

655 Divisadero, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2160 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$7.00
heirloom tomato pico de gallo, avocado crema, grilled green onion, radish, flour tortilla
More about Bar Crudo
NICK'S WAY CARNE ASADA * image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NICK'S WAY CARNE ASADA *$6.50
One taco with a grilled crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a soft corn tortilla. With Jack cheese, pinto beans, pico de gallo, & guacamole
CARNE ASADA BURRITO *$10.75
carne asada, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, potatoes, & pico de gallo
SIDE CARNE ASADA *$6.95
More about Underdogs Tres
Item pic

 

Flores

2030 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA SMALL$26.00
chimichurri marinated steak, beans, salsa, escabeche, tortillas
CARNE ASADA LARGE$47.00
chimichurri marinated steak, beans, salsa, escabeche, tortillas
More about Flores
Item pic

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Tacos$13.75
Two Grilled Beef Tacos Topped with Onions and Morita Salsa. Our Tacos are Served on House-Made Corn Tortillas
More about Azucar Lounge
Death by Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS

Death by Taco

301 King Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Quesadilla$20.00
More about Death by Taco
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA image

 

TACKO

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
(side) CARNE ASADA$7.25
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$11.25
Wagyu beef carne asada, pico de gallo, and melted jack cheese, inside a crispy flour tortilla
More about TACKO
Mezcalito image

 

Mezcalito

2323 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos carne Asada (3)$19.00
More about Mezcalito
Item pic

 

Cholita Linda

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Side$3.50
Carne Asada Taco$3.50
steak, chipotle salsa, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
More about Cholita Linda

