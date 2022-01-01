Cheese fries in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cheese Curds$9.95
More about The Willows
Consumer pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley

3853 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$4.50
Our Hand Cut Fries Served with our Home Made Cheese Sauce
More about Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
Item pic

 

Flippin Burger

1419 Haight Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$7.95
More about Flippin Burger
Main pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Fries$4.50
Our Hand Cut Fries Served with our Home Made Cheese Sauce
More about Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
Item pic

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili con carne & cheddar cheese loaded crispy fries!
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$5.29
Topped with a creamy cheese sauce made with jalapeños & green onions.
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
Fried Cheese Curds image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shovels Bar

460 Larkin St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Cheese Curds$13.00
More about Shovels Bar
Item pic

 

Bartlett Hall

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Goat cheese & fried parsley Flatbread$13.00
Goat cheese seasoned with olive oil and zaatar, fried parsley over sourdough flatbread
More about Bartlett Hall
Main pic

 

Bizza- Haight

1463 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE FRIES$6.99
More about Bizza- Haight
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$5.29
Topped with a creamy cheese sauce made with jalapeños & green onions.
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside

