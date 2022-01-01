Cheese fries in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve cheese fries
Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
3853 24th Street, San Francisco
|Cheese Fries
|$4.50
Our Hand Cut Fries Served with our Home Made Cheese Sauce
Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Cheese Fries
|$4.50
Our Hand Cut Fries Served with our Home Made Cheese Sauce
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco
|Chili Cheese Fries
Chili con carne & cheddar cheese loaded crispy fries!
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Cheese Fries
|$5.29
Topped with a creamy cheese sauce made with jalapeños & green onions.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.99
Topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shovels Bar
460 Larkin St, San Francisco
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$13.00
Bartlett Hall
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Goat cheese & fried parsley Flatbread
|$13.00
Goat cheese seasoned with olive oil and zaatar, fried parsley over sourdough flatbread
