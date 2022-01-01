Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve cheesecake

Little Star Pizza - Valencia image

 

Little Star Pizza - Valencia

400 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$7.00
More about Little Star Pizza - Valencia
Del Popolo image

PIZZA • SALADS

Del Popolo

855 Bush Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (7324 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basque Cheesecake$11.00
berries
More about Del Popolo
ab0bc2a0-c57c-4b33-b06d-e04ea58825d8 image

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mt. Tam Basque Cheesecake$13.00
Basque-style burnt cheesecake w/ Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam and jujube-coconut crisps. Serves 1-2.
Cheesecake is gluten-free. Crisps contain gluten & seeds
Mt. Tam Basque Cheesecake - Whole 4'' round$26.00
Basque-style burnt cheesecake w/ Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam and jujube-coconut crisps. 1 Whole cake!
Cheesecake is gluten-free. Crisps contain gluten & seeds
More about BREADBELLY
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Square Pie Guys

1077 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (14043 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream$9.00
Strawberry Cheesecake: creamy strawberry ice cream laced with luscious berries and cheesecake pieces
More about Square Pie Guys
Harris' Restaurant image

 

Harris' Restaurant

2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$12.00
More about Harris' Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Gialina

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2316 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ricotta Cheesecake$9.00
Baked Ricotta Cheesecake w/ fresh apricots, pistachios & Mugolio (a beautiful cooked sweet syrup extracted from pine cones in the Dolomite mountains in Italy)
More about Gialina
Banner pic

 

Giorgio's Pizzeria

151 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$6.00
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Stonemill Matcha

561 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Souffle Cheesecake$6.50
Light and fluffy Japanese cheesecake is a melt-in-your mouth combination of creamy cheesecake and airy souffle.
More about Stonemill Matcha
Item pic

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake Eggroll$5.00
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
J.M. ROSEN NEW YORK CHEESECAKE (vt)$7.95
More about Amici's
Little Star Pizza image

PIZZA

Little Star Pizza

846 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (3305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.75
More about Little Star Pizza
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
J.M. ROSEN NEW YORK CHEESECAKE (vt)$7.95
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

U :Dessert Story

3489 16th. St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
DOUBLE FROMAGE HONEY YUZE CHEESECAKE (Slice)$12.50
This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.
WHOLE HONEY YUZU CHEESECAKE$72.00
This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake (6 inches) was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.
DOUBLE FROMAGE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE (Slice)$12.50
This Lychee Cheesecake was a huge hit! Enjoy this lovely dessert!
More about U :Dessert Story
Berry Good Cheesecake Cupcake image

ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES

Sift Dessert Bar

2411 California St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Berry Good Cheesecake Cupcake$4.35
Vanilla cake atop a graham cracker crust, filled with raspberry jam + topped with cream cheese frosting
More about Sift Dessert Bar
Item pic

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake del Giorno
More about Roma Antica Marina
naPizza image

 

NAPIZZA

3258 scott street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake of the day$10.00
More about NAPIZZA
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Zazie

941 Cole St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$15.00
Lemon and chevre w/ gingersnap crust and raspberry coulis
More about Zazie
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$5.25
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

