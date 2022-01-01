Cheesecake in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve cheesecake
Little Star Pizza - Valencia
400 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Del Popolo
855 Bush Street, San Francisco
|Basque Cheesecake
|$11.00
berries
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Mt. Tam Basque Cheesecake
|$13.00
Basque-style burnt cheesecake w/ Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam and jujube-coconut crisps. Serves 1-2.
Cheesecake is gluten-free. Crisps contain gluten & seeds
|Mt. Tam Basque Cheesecake - Whole 4'' round
|$26.00
Basque-style burnt cheesecake w/ Cowgirl Creamery Mt. Tam and jujube-coconut crisps. 1 Whole cake!
Cheesecake is gluten-free. Crisps contain gluten & seeds
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Square Pie Guys
1077 Mission St, San Francisco
|Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream
|$9.00
Strawberry Cheesecake: creamy strawberry ice cream laced with luscious berries and cheesecake pieces
PIZZA • SALADS
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Ricotta Cheesecake
|$9.00
Baked Ricotta Cheesecake w/ fresh apricots, pistachios & Mugolio (a beautiful cooked sweet syrup extracted from pine cones in the Dolomite mountains in Italy)
Giorgio's Pizzeria
151 Clement Street, San Francisco
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.00
Stonemill Matcha
561 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Souffle Cheesecake
|$6.50
Light and fluffy Japanese cheesecake is a melt-in-your mouth combination of creamy cheesecake and airy souffle.
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco
|Cheesecake Eggroll
|$5.00
PIZZA
Little Star Pizza
846 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$6.75
U :Dessert Story
3489 16th. St., San Francisco
|DOUBLE FROMAGE HONEY YUZE CHEESECAKE (Slice)
|$12.50
This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.
|WHOLE HONEY YUZU CHEESECAKE
|$72.00
This Honey Yuzu Cheesecake (6 inches) was really flavorful! serves with homemade yuzu sauce, foam cheese, and crispy strawberry.
|DOUBLE FROMAGE LYCHEE CHEESECAKE (Slice)
|$12.50
This Lychee Cheesecake was a huge hit! Enjoy this lovely dessert!
ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES
Sift Dessert Bar
2411 California St, San Francisco
|Berry Good Cheesecake Cupcake
|$4.35
Vanilla cake atop a graham cracker crust, filled with raspberry jam + topped with cream cheese frosting
Roma Antica Marina
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Cheesecake del Giorno
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Zazie
941 Cole St, San Francisco
|Cheesecake
|$15.00
Lemon and chevre w/ gingersnap crust and raspberry coulis