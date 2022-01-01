Chicken burritos in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

North Beach Cantina

1548 Stockton, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN MISSION BURRITO$13.95
CHICKEN CALIFORNIA BURRITO$13.95
More about North Beach Cantina
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Chicken Burrito$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
Chicken Burrito$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast w/Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Flores - Union

2030 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO$12.00
braised & shredded chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo
More about Flores - Union
tacobar image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

tacobar

2401 California St, San Francisco

Avg 3.3 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Kid's Chicken, Rice & Beans Burrito$9.50
Served with rice, cheese and beans
More about tacobar

