Chicken curry in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken curry

Yellow Curry Chicken (V) image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry Chicken (V)$14.95
Coconut milk curries are made fresh from scratch using local ingredients. Carrot, Potato, and Onion
More about Saap Ver
Chicken Karaage Curry image

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Karaage Curry$18.00
Deep fried special bite sized chicken pieces, served with house made curry, edamame and Japanese style salad.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
HAMANO SUSHI image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu curry$15.00
Panko breaded fried Mary's chicken thigh
More about Hamano Sushi
Item pic

 

Lao Table - San Francisco

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry Chicken$19.95
Coconut milk curry + fresh chicken + Thai eggplants + Thai basil W/ fermented noodles
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Chicken Katsu Curry image

CURRY

Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
More about Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
Chicken Katsu Curry Set image

 

Stonemill Matcha

561 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry Set$18.00
Shio koji marinated chicken thigh, fresh panko, koshihikari rice and tsukemono.
More about Stonemill Matcha
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Flybird

35 kearny st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Chicken breast breaded with our house spice blend and panko then fried to perfection. Served over chicken rice with sesame slaw, fukujinzuke, and our house-made curry sauce.
More about Flybird
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fresh organic greens curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette on 9 grain.
Curried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Precita Park Cafe
c9763b43-d621-417a-b666-ff0e6316760a image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad$12.95
Curried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced nitrite free bacon, sliced applies, apple cider vinaigrette, on a baguette
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Rice (Chicken Katsu)$16.00
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast
Curried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Dolores Park Cafe

