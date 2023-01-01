Chicken enchiladas in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Death by Taco: San Francisco
301 King Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Enchilada
|$19.00
Caliente Bistro Kitchen - 4828 Geary Blvd
4828 Geary Blvd, San Francisco
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.00
Sautéed chicken wrapped up into two corn tortillas with mozzarella cheese and smothered with enchilada sauce. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and topped with sour cream.