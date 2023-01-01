Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Sacred Taco

1875 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Mole Enchilada$19.00
More about Sacred Taco
Death by Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS

Death by Taco: San Francisco

301 King Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada$19.00
More about Death by Taco: San Francisco
Item pic

 

Caliente Bistro Kitchen - 4828 Geary Blvd

4828 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
Sautéed chicken wrapped up into two corn tortillas with mozzarella cheese and smothered with enchilada sauce. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and topped with sour cream.
More about Caliente Bistro Kitchen - 4828 Geary Blvd
West of Pecos image

 

West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
More about West of Pecos

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Al Pastor Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Banana Smoothies

Greek Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chocolate Fudge

Curly Fries

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Civic Center

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (63 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (925 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (427 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston