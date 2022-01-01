Chicken fried rice in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
|$17.00
Fried Battered Chicken Breast, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro served with Sweet Chili Sauce
|Chicken Fried Rice (V)
|$16.00
Chinese Broccoli, Onion, Egg, Tomato, Cilantro
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
|$18.00
Fried battered chicken breast, egg, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Lao Table by Osha Thai
Lao Table by Osha Thai
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Classic Chicken Fried Rice
|$20.95
Classic chicken fried rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and green onion
More about Lazy Susan
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Fried Rice (Chicken)
|$12.95
Golden fried rice with diced chicken, eggs, onions, peas, carrots, and scallions. Gluten-free
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Garlic Fried Rice with Chicken & Egg (GF)
|$11.49
Filipino-style garlic fried rice stir-fried with chicken, egg, and green onions. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes. (gluten-free)