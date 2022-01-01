Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
Fried Battered Chicken Breast, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Chicken Fried Rice (V)$16.00
Chinese Broccoli, Onion, Egg, Tomato, Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Item pic

 

Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$18.00
Fried battered chicken breast, egg, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
Item pic

 

Lao Table by Osha Thai

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Chicken Fried Rice$20.95
Classic chicken fried rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and green onion
More about Lao Table by Osha Thai
Item pic

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice (Chicken)$12.95
Golden fried rice with diced chicken, eggs, onions, peas, carrots, and scallions. Gluten-free
More about Lazy Susan
Item pic

 

Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Fried Rice with Chicken & Egg (GF)$11.49
Filipino-style garlic fried rice stir-fried with chicken, egg, and green onions. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes. (gluten-free)
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine - SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chai Lattes

Chicken Burritos

Sliders

Pies

Flan

Lamb Burgers

Corn Soup

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston