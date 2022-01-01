Chicken katsu in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken katsu
More about Hamano Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Chicken Katsu curry
|$15.00
Panko breaded fried Mary's chicken thigh
More about Ramenwell
Ramenwell
3378 18th St., San Francisco
|Side Chicken Katsu
|$12.95
Panko breaded chicken katsu
|Panko Breaded Chicken Katsu
|$14.95
Chicken katsu, rice, vegan mac salad, steamed green cabbage, furikake, katsu sauce.
More about Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
CURRY
Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Side Chicken Katsu
|$8.00
Our hand-made chicken katsu (white meat) fried to perfection
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
More about Stonemill Matcha
Stonemill Matcha
561 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Chicken Katsu Curry Set
|$18.00
Shio koji marinated chicken thigh, fresh panko, koshihikari rice and tsukemono.
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|CHICKEN KATSU SANDWICH
|$18.00
housemade scallion bun, katsu glaze, spicy mustard aioli, coleslaw, root vegetable chips
More about Flybird
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Flybird
35 kearny st, san francisco
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Chicken breast breaded with our house spice blend and panko then fried to perfection. Served over chicken rice with sesame slaw, fukujinzuke, and our house-made curry sauce.
|Chicken Katsu Kitchen Dip
|$15.00
Chicken breast breaded with our house spice blend and panko then fried to perfection. Served on a french roll with sesame slaw, fukujinzuke, and a side of our house made Japanese curry.
|Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Chicken breast breaded with our house spice blend and panko then fried to perfection. Served over chicken rice with sesame slaw, fukujinzuke, and our house-made tonkatsu sauce.
More about Moshi Moshi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Katsu Chicken - à la Carte
|$11.95
shio-koji marinated breast rolled in panko with a side of house-made tartar sauce. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.
|Chicken Katsu Don
|$15.95
Our egg omelette donburi starts with shio-koji marinated boneless breast rolled in panko then placed in a pan with sautéed onion, sake-marinated shitake mushrooms, and konbu dashi; topped with scallions.
|Chicken Katsu Dinner
|$18.95
shio-koji marinated breast rolled in panko with a side of house-made tartar sauce.