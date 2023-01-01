Chicken kebabs in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
More about Noosh
SANDWICHES
Noosh
2001 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Kebab Platter (10pcs)
|$72.00
|Aleppo Chicken Kebab Entree
|$25.00
Two juicy chicken thigh skewers, marinated in aleppo spices, served with mujadara rice (rice prepared with caramelized onions and black lentils), charred onion and crispy sumac veggies, topped with labneh tahini sauce
More about Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
468 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$16.95
Chicken cubes marinated with spices in yogurt wrapped around a skewer.
|Hariyali Chicken Kebab
|$17.95
Chicken breast mint base paste
More about Georgian Cheese Boat - 1224 Grant Ave San Francisco, CA 94133
Georgian Cheese Boat - 1224 Grant Ave San Francisco, CA 94133
1224 Grant Ave, San Francisco
|Chicken Kebab
|$18.00
Marinated and grilled chicken thigh served with a choice of hand-cut fried potato or organic spring mix salad, cucumber, and tomatoes.