Chicken kebabs in San Francisco

Kitchen Istanbul SF image

 

Kitchen Istanbul

349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kebabs$35.00
More about Kitchen Istanbul
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Noosh

2001 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Kebab Platter (10pcs)$72.00
Aleppo Chicken Kebab Entree$25.00
Two juicy chicken thigh skewers, marinated in aleppo spices, served with mujadara rice (rice prepared with caramelized onions and black lentils), charred onion and crispy sumac veggies, topped with labneh tahini sauce
More about Noosh
Item pic

 

Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar

468 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Kebab$16.95
Chicken cubes marinated with spices in yogurt wrapped around a skewer.
Hariyali Chicken Kebab$17.95
Chicken breast mint base paste
More about Castro Indian Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Georgian Cheese Boat - 1224 Grant Ave San Francisco, CA 94133

1224 Grant Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Kebab$18.00
Marinated and grilled chicken thigh served with a choice of hand-cut fried potato or organic spring mix salad, cucumber, and tomatoes.
More about Georgian Cheese Boat - 1224 Grant Ave San Francisco, CA 94133

