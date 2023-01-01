Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup(V)$15.00
Rice noodles,Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprout, Chinese Broccoli, Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
More about Lily
SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Flat rice noodles in clear broth with sliced tender chicken and bean sprouts
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Burma Love Downtown

8 Mint Plaza, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup$20.95
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
More about Burma Love Downtown
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$21.95
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
Volcano Curry - 5454 Geary Blvd

5454 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.95
w/ clear soy & fish base
More about Volcano Curry - 5454 Geary Blvd

