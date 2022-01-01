Chicken nuggets in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nuggets + Fries$8.95
More about The Willows
Kitava image

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Cassava flour breaded chicken, served with house made ketchup.
More about Kitava
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets image

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets$12.99
Made from plants. Served with fries & a side of ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard.
More about Gott's Roadside
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets$12.99
Made from plants. Served with fries & a side of ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard.
More about Gott's Roadside
West of Pecos image

 

West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.00
More about West of Pecos
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets image

 

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Bldg, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets$12.99
Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets made from plants. Served with fries and house-made dips (ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard).
More about Gott's Roadside

