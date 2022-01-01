Chicken nuggets in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
The Willows
1582 Folsom St, San Francisco
|Chicken Nuggets + Fries
|$8.95
Kitava
2011 Mission St, San Francisco
|Chicken Nuggets
|$8.00
Cassava flour breaded chicken, served with house made ketchup.
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets
|$12.99
Made from plants. Served with fries & a side of ranch dressing, BBQ sauce & honey mustard.
