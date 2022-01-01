Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pesto sandwiches in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

Coterie - Cathedral Hill

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$18.00
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill
PIZZA

BrewVino, SF - 2706 24th street

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Roma Tomato, Mozzarella, Spinach , on Toasted Ciabatta
More about BrewVino, SF - 2706 24th street
The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Pesto Sandwich Platter$0.00
tomato* greens* roasted red peppers* basil pesto* garlic aioli* on Acme bread*
Large platters contain 10 sandwiches cut in half.
Small platters contain 5 sandwiches cut in half.
More about The Plant Cafe Organic

