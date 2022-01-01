Chicken pesto sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill
Coterie - Cathedral Hill
1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$18.00
More about BrewVino, SF - 2706 24th street
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF - 2706 24th street
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Roma Tomato, Mozzarella, Spinach , on Toasted Ciabatta
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Roasted Chicken Pesto Sandwich Platter
|$0.00
tomato* greens* roasted red peppers* basil pesto* garlic aioli* on Acme bread*
Large platters contain 10 sandwiches cut in half.
Small platters contain 5 sandwiches cut in half.