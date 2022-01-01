Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, mozzarella, scallions, topped with cilantro
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$25.00
Red Sauce, three cheese blend, bell peppers, red onion, chicken, bacon, drizzled with ranch.
More about BrewVino, SF
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
HALF BAKED BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
mozzarella, romano, bbq chicken, red onion, bacon, bbq sauce, cilantro
HALF BAKED BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
mozzarella, romano, bbq chicken, red onion, bacon, bbq sauce, cilantro
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
mozzarella, romano, bbq chicken, red onion, bacon, bbq sauce, cilantro
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
mozzarella, romano, bbq chicken, red onion, bacon, bbq sauce, cilantro
More about Amici's
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
Individually sized and made with our pale malt. House Beer BBQ sauce base with grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, fresh jalapeño and cilantro.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Unicorn Chicken Pesto Pizza (TO GO) image

 

Above Ground Bar & Kitchen

2170 Mission St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Unicorn Chicken Pesto Pizza (TO GO)$18.00
basil sunflower seed pesto, marinated Unicorn "meat" (wheat/chickpea), Violife feta, Miyoko's mozzarella, calamata olives, toasted sunflower seeds, Violife parmesan
More about Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lolo's 12" Gluten-Free BBQ Chicken Pizza$27.00
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$30.00
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza$36.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company

