Chicken pizza in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$21.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, mozzarella, scallions, topped with cilantro
More about BrewVino, SF
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$25.00
Red Sauce, three cheese blend, bell peppers, red onion, chicken, bacon, drizzled with ranch.
More about Amici's
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|HALF BAKED BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
mozzarella, romano, bbq chicken, red onion, bacon, bbq sauce, cilantro
|HALF BAKED BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
mozzarella, romano, bbq chicken, red onion, bacon, bbq sauce, cilantro
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
mozzarella, romano, bbq chicken, red onion, bacon, bbq sauce, cilantro
More about Amici's
Amici's
60 Morris St., San Francisco
|BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
mozzarella, romano, bbq chicken, red onion, bacon, bbq sauce, cilantro
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.00
Individually sized and made with our pale malt. House Beer BBQ sauce base with grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, fresh jalapeño and cilantro.
More about Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
2170 Mission St., San Francisco
|Unicorn Chicken Pesto Pizza (TO GO)
|$18.00
basil sunflower seed pesto, marinated Unicorn "meat" (wheat/chickpea), Violife feta, Miyoko's mozzarella, calamata olives, toasted sunflower seeds, Violife parmesan