Chicken pot pies in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Item pic

 

The Grove - Yerba Buena

690 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Grove's Chicken Pot Pie$18.75
house brined roast chicken breast in a rich chicken broth, carrots, peas, topped with a rolled handmade savory oregano pastry crust; with a side of organic baby lettuces
More about The Grove - Yerba Buena
The Napper Tandy image

 

The Napper Tandy

3200 24th st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$17.95
Tender chicken breast , vegetables in a hearty sauce topped with puff pastry
More about The Napper Tandy
Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant image

 

Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant - 1199 Church Street

1199 Church Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$25.00
More about Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant - 1199 Church Street

