Chicken pot pies in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
The Grove - Yerba Buena
690 Mission Street, San Francisco
|The Grove's Chicken Pot Pie
|$18.75
house brined roast chicken breast in a rich chicken broth, carrots, peas, topped with a rolled handmade savory oregano pastry crust; with a side of organic baby lettuces
The Napper Tandy
3200 24th st, San Francisco
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$17.95
Tender chicken breast , vegetables in a hearty sauce topped with puff pastry