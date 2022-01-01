Chicken salad in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Caesar Salad image

 

Heroic Italian

572 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
A Classic. Shredded rotisserie chicken, parmesan, Imported Anchovy, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Romaine Lettuce and Crostini.
More about Heroic Italian
798a636a-2ea3-4c01-851b-5401483ec4ad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING.
More about The New Spot On Polk
SURF TRIP CHICKEN SALAD image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SURF TRIP CHICKEN SALAD
MEZCAL GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BACON, BLACK BEANS, GRILLED CORN, AVOCADO, ONIONS, RADISH, ON A BED OF CRUNCHY ROMAINE. SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING ON THE SIDE.
More about Sunset Cantina
Calabria Bros image

SANDWICHES

Calabria Bros

4763 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
More about Calabria Bros
Outerlands image

 

Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
An open-faced sandwich with apple, walnuts, balsamic, pickled carrot ribbons, pea shoots.
More about Outerlands
Item pic

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chinese Chicken Salad$13.95
Roasted Marinated Chicken with shredded cabbage, carrots, lettuce, mandarin orange wedges, watermelon radish, and green onion. Comes with (on the side) sweet & sour miso sesame dressing, crunchy wonton strips, and peanut/crispy garlic topping. Great as a light side tonight or packaged perfectly for lunch tomorrow
More about Lazy Susan
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burmese Chicken Salad
Cucumber, cilantro, cabbage, carrot, chili sauce, wonton chip, and sesame seed
More about B Star Bar
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
More about Amici's
Chinese Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
Pulled chicken, spring mix, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, roasted cashews, fried wontons and sesame vinaigrette.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Chicken and Rice Paper Salad image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Chicken and Rice Paper Salad (Copy)$16.00
Four Sisters Farm Spinach, Brokaw Avocado, Tomato Pepper Sambal, Nuoc cham
More about Lily
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Berry & Roasted Chicken Salad$16.50
Mixed greens* romaine* chicken* blueberries* strawberries* almonds* feta* herb garnish* Served with our house-made Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing*
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
Petite Romaine hearts, cherry, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, sale, pepper, oregano, olive oil
Curried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Precita Park Cafe
Mango Chicken Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Jane on Fillmore

2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Tasty Chicken Salad$17.00
roasted chicken, green beans, tomatoes, asian pears, shallot, balsamic dressing
No modifications
Mango Chicken Salad$10.00
mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula, provolone, house baguette (heated or cold)
More about Jane on Fillmore
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery image

 

1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery

1428 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$15.95
More about 1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
Item pic

 

Glaze

2095 Chestnut St, San Francsico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Thigh Salad$14.00
Chicken Breast Salad$14.00
More about Glaze
Duboce Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad$12.95
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
aceb28a7-49dd-4b3d-b67a-aafdf88f2972 image

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast served over little gem lettuce with classic Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan.
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
Asian Chicken Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jane on Larkin

925 Larkin Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
roasted organic chicken, romaine, red and green cabbage, red peppers, almonds, asian ginger dressing
Mango Chicken Salad$10.00
mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula and provolone on house baguette (heated or cold)
Tasty Chicken Salad$17.00
roasted chicken, green beans, tomatoes, asian pears, shallot, balsamic dressing
No modifications
More about Jane on Larkin
Baby Kale Salad with Mesquite Chicken (Copy) image

 

Mezcalito

2323 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale Salad with Mesquite Chicken (Copy)$15.00
Black quinoa, pomegranates, pumpkin seeds, pecorino, honey lemon vinaigrette
More about Mezcalito
Spruce image

 

Spruce

3640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (5936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$26.00
Gem Lettuces, Shinko Pear, Avocado, Pistachio, Calamansi Vinaigrette
More about Spruce
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Curried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Item pic

 

Glaze

1946 Fillmore St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Thigh Salad$11.50
Chicken Breast Salad$11.50
More about Glaze
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, tomato, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, chopped cilantro tossed in sesame soy vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken in peanut sauce and sesame seeds
Chicken Salad$9.00
Mayo mustard aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucmber slices with homemade chicken salad on choice of bread
More about Cafe La Taza
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
7. Chicken Salad Bagel$7.95
Oriental Chicken Salad$13.95
chicken, lettuce, cabbage, carrots, crispy noodles, toasted almonds, cilantro, mandarins, oriental dressing
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.95
More about The Grind Cafe
Ginger-Scallion Chicken Salad image

 

The Progress

1525 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Ginger-Scallion Chicken Salad$18.00
sweet corn, tiny tomatoes & fish sauce-lime-ginger vinaigrette
More about The Progress
Vietnamese Chicken Salad image

 

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Bldg, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside

