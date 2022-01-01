Chicken salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken salad
Heroic Italian
572 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
A Classic. Shredded rotisserie chicken, parmesan, Imported Anchovy, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Romaine Lettuce and Crostini.
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON BITS WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING.
Sunset Cantina
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|SURF TRIP CHICKEN SALAD
MEZCAL GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, BACON, BLACK BEANS, GRILLED CORN, AVOCADO, ONIONS, RADISH, ON A BED OF CRUNCHY ROMAINE. SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING ON THE SIDE.
Calabria Bros
4763 Mission St, San Francisco
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Outerlands
4001 Judah St, San Francisco
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
An open-faced sandwich with apple, walnuts, balsamic, pickled carrot ribbons, pea shoots.
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Roasted Marinated Chicken with shredded cabbage, carrots, lettuce, mandarin orange wedges, watermelon radish, and green onion. Comes with (on the side) sweet & sour miso sesame dressing, crunchy wonton strips, and peanut/crispy garlic topping. Great as a light side tonight or packaged perfectly for lunch tomorrow
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Burmese Chicken Salad
Cucumber, cilantro, cabbage, carrot, chili sauce, wonton chip, and sesame seed
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Pulled chicken, spring mix, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, shredded carrots, roasted cashews, fried wontons and sesame vinaigrette.
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Mango Chicken and Rice Paper Salad (Copy)
|$16.00
Four Sisters Farm Spinach, Brokaw Avocado, Tomato Pepper Sambal, Nuoc cham
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Berry & Roasted Chicken Salad
|$16.50
Mixed greens* romaine* chicken* blueberries* strawberries* almonds* feta* herb garnish* Served with our house-made Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing*
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Petite Romaine hearts, cherry, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, sale, pepper, oregano, olive oil
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
Jane on Fillmore
2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Tasty Chicken Salad
|$17.00
roasted chicken, green beans, tomatoes, asian pears, shallot, balsamic dressing
|Mango Chicken Salad
|$10.00
mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula, provolone, house baguette (heated or cold)
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
1428 Haight St, San Francisco
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Glaze
2095 Chestnut St, San Francsico
|Chicken Thigh Salad
|$14.00
|Chicken Breast Salad
|$14.00
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast served over little gem lettuce with classic Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan.
Jane on Larkin
925 Larkin Street, San Francisco
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$16.00
roasted organic chicken, romaine, red and green cabbage, red peppers, almonds, asian ginger dressing
|Mango Chicken Salad
|$10.00
mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula and provolone on house baguette (heated or cold)
|Tasty Chicken Salad
|$17.00
roasted chicken, green beans, tomatoes, asian pears, shallot, balsamic dressing
Mezcalito
2323 Polk St, San Francisco
|Baby Kale Salad with Mesquite Chicken (Copy)
|$15.00
Black quinoa, pomegranates, pumpkin seeds, pecorino, honey lemon vinaigrette
Spruce
3640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$26.00
Gem Lettuces, Shinko Pear, Avocado, Pistachio, Calamansi Vinaigrette
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.95
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
Glaze
1946 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Chicken Thigh Salad
|$11.50
|Chicken Breast Salad
|$11.50
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, tomato, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, chopped cilantro tossed in sesame soy vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken in peanut sauce and sesame seeds
|Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Mayo mustard aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucmber slices with homemade chicken salad on choice of bread
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe
436 Balboa Street, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00
The Grind Cafe
783 haight street, San Francisco
|7. Chicken Salad Bagel
|$7.95
|Oriental Chicken Salad
|$13.95
chicken, lettuce, cabbage, carrots, crispy noodles, toasted almonds, cilantro, mandarins, oriental dressing
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.95
The Progress
1525 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Ginger-Scallion Chicken Salad
|$18.00
sweet corn, tiny tomatoes & fish sauce-lime-ginger vinaigrette
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Bldg, San Francisco
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Romaine lettuce, kale & shredded cabbage tossed with cucumbers, carrots, mung bean sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, mint & peanut lime vinaigrette & topped with crispy fried chicken breast, pickled red Fresno chiles & green onions.