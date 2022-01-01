Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Coterie

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$18.00
More about Coterie
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Mamahuhu

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
crispy rice-battered chicken, shredded cabbage and huhu sauce on our homemade pineapple bun
More about Mamahuhu
Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Our Secret Recipe Fried Chicken Cutlet on Toasted Bun. Mayo, Dill Pickles, Letuce, Tomato. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1785 Union Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10268 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Serrano Green Chili Sauce, Cucumber,
Radish, Herb Ranch, Jalapeno Relish
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
Calabria Bros image

SANDWICHES

Calabria Bros

4763 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.99
Chicken Cutlets Sandwich$12.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
More about Calabria Bros
The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
More about The Willows
Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mary's chicken marinated in lime-chile amarillo w/Salsa Criolla & Chile Rocoto Aioli
More about Sanguchon Eatery
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Super Duper Burgers

346 Kearny Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun
More about Super Duper Burgers
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Super Duper Burgers

2304 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

3401 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Beyond Chicken Tenders (100% plant based), vegan chipotle aioli, coleslaw, pickles served on an artisanal vegan bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
More about Super Duper Burgers
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Lokma

1801 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1288 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Toasted ciabatta bun, grilled chicken thigh, tzatziki, arugula, house sauce, pickled onions & crispy potatoes
More about Lokma
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

101 Oak Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (2801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Garlic Aioli, Pickled Onion, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Chipotle, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
More about RT Rotisserie
Outerlands image

 

Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
An open-faced sandwich with apple, walnuts, balsamic, pickled carrot ribbons, pea shoots.
More about Outerlands
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL

San Francisco Brewing Co.

3150 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
Media Noche image

SANDWICHES

Media Noche

3465 19th street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken SANDWICH$8.50
coconut crusted fried chicken on buttered bread, pressed and toasty
More about Media Noche
Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

SPQR

1911 Fillmore st, san francisco

Avg 4.1 (6032 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.
More about SPQR
Main pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Avocado, and Choice of Cheese.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Fresh Pasilla Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Pepper Relish and Siracha Aioli. Spicy!
Fried Chicken Club Sandwich$12.95
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, and choice of Cheese.
More about Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
Banner pic

 

Giorgio's Pizzeria

151 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Chicken tossed in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese and parmesan
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Chicken, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, mayo, mozzarella cheese
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
94760928-65ee-4432-af82-ecabb98389ea image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickles, garlic aioli
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
House breaded boneless fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with roasted garlic aioli and house made pickles. Make it spicy +$0.50.
More about Presidio Bowl Grill
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

ABV

3174 16th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
More about ABV
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Melted cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, chipotle aioli on lightly toasted bread; comes with side salad.
More about BrewVino, SF
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN KATSU SANDWICH$18.00
housemade scallion bun, katsu glaze, spicy mustard aioli, coleslaw, root vegetable chips
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Crispy Chicken Banh Mi image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
House-made Beer Batter Fried chicken Tenders with cole slaw, and jalapeño aioli on a soft French roll.
Diablo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast w\\ pepper jack, habanero aioli, and grilled onions. Served with fries.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food-----

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Big Mama's Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried Chicken, Devil Dip & Dill PIckles. Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
More about Brenda's French Soul Food-----
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery image

 

The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery

100 Hooper Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries$15.00
crispy fried Mary's chicken, spicy slaw, kettle sour pickles and ancho chili aioli
More about The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shovels Bar

460 Larkin St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$15.00
Organic Fried Chicken Smothered in Spicy Marinara with Parmesan & Swiss Cheese.
More about Shovels Bar
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

The Bird

406 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Get it classic or spicy. House made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted bun.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
More about The Bird
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Fire Wings

90 Charter Oak Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings
Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Birdsong

1085 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun. Comes with fries and schmaltz.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, raging falcon hot sauce, and yeayo sauce. Yeayo is our rich tangy sauce made with yeast and mayo.
Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
House potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, raging falcon hot sauce, and yeayo sauce. Yeayo is our rich tangy sauce made with yeast and mayo. Served with a small side of schmaltz fried potato wedges.
More about Birdsong
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

721 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Beyond Chicken Tenders (100% plant based), vegan chipotle aioli, coleslaw, pickles served on an artisanal vegan bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
More about Super Duper Burgers

