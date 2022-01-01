Chicken sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Mamahuhu
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
crispy rice-battered chicken, shredded cabbage and huhu sauce on our homemade pineapple bun
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Big Mamas Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Our Secret Recipe Fried Chicken Cutlet on Toasted Bun. Mayo, Dill Pickles, Letuce, Tomato. Choice of Fries or Cole Slaw
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
1785 Union Street, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Serrano Green Chili Sauce, Cucumber,
Radish, Herb Ranch, Jalapeno Relish
SANDWICHES
Calabria Bros
4763 Mission St, San Francisco
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.99
|Chicken Cutlets Sandwich
|$12.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
HAMBURGERS
The Willows
1582 Folsom St, San Francisco
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mary's chicken marinated in lime-chile amarillo w/Salsa Criolla & Chile Rocoto Aioli
Super Duper Burgers
346 Kearny Street, San Francisco
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun
Super Duper Burgers
2304 Market Street, San Francisco
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
Super Duper Burgers
3401 California Street, San Francisco
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Beyond Chicken Tenders (100% plant based), vegan chipotle aioli, coleslaw, pickles served on an artisanal vegan bun.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
SANDWICHES
Lokma
1801 Clement St, San Francisco
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Toasted ciabatta bun, grilled chicken thigh, tzatziki, arugula, house sauce, pickled onions & crispy potatoes
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie
101 Oak Street, San Francisco
|Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Garlic Aioli, Pickled Onion, Mixed Greens, Ciabatta
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Chipotle, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
Outerlands
4001 Judah St, San Francisco
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
An open-faced sandwich with apple, walnuts, balsamic, pickled carrot ribbons, pea shoots.
GRILL
San Francisco Brewing Co.
3150 Polk St, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
SANDWICHES
Media Noche
3465 19th street, San Francisco
|Kid's Chicken SANDWICH
|$8.50
coconut crusted fried chicken on buttered bread, pressed and toasty
SPQR
1911 Fillmore st, san francisco
|Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.
Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Avocado, and Choice of Cheese.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled Fresh Pasilla Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Pepper Relish and Siracha Aioli. Spicy!
|Fried Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, and choice of Cheese.
Giorgio's Pizzeria
151 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
Chicken tossed in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese and parmesan
|Chicken Philly Sandwich
Chicken, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, mayo, mozzarella cheese
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickles, garlic aioli
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
House breaded boneless fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with roasted garlic aioli and house made pickles. Make it spicy +$0.50.
HAMBURGERS
ABV
3174 16th St., San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Melted cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, chipotle aioli on lightly toasted bread; comes with side salad.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|CHICKEN KATSU SANDWICH
|$18.00
housemade scallion bun, katsu glaze, spicy mustard aioli, coleslaw, root vegetable chips
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
House-made Beer Batter Fried chicken Tenders with cole slaw, and jalapeño aioli on a soft French roll.
|Diablo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast w\\ pepper jack, habanero aioli, and grilled onions. Served with fries.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's French Soul Food-----
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|Big Mama's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried Chicken, Devil Dip & Dill PIckles. Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Toasted Bun
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
100 Hooper Street, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$15.00
crispy fried Mary's chicken, spicy slaw, kettle sour pickles and ancho chili aioli
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shovels Bar
460 Larkin St, San Francisco
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$15.00
Organic Fried Chicken Smothered in Spicy Marinara with Parmesan & Swiss Cheese.
The Bird
406 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.25
Get it classic or spicy. House made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted bun.
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
Fire Wings
90 Charter Oak Ave, San Francisco
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Birdsong
1085 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Lunch Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun. Comes with fries and schmaltz.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
House potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, raging falcon hot sauce, and yeayo sauce. Yeayo is our rich tangy sauce made with yeast and mayo.
|Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
House potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, raging falcon hot sauce, and yeayo sauce. Yeayo is our rich tangy sauce made with yeast and mayo. Served with a small side of schmaltz fried potato wedges.
Super Duper Burgers
721 Market Street, San Francisco
|BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Beyond Chicken Tenders (100% plant based), vegan chipotle aioli, coleslaw, pickles served on an artisanal vegan bun.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
