Chicken teriyaki in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
SUSHI
Sanraku
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Teriyaki Combo
|$23.00
Choose one: Sushi 4pcs / Sashimi 5pcs / California Roll / Shrimp Tempura
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Chicken teriyaki
|$23.00
Grilled koji marinated Mary's chicken thigh
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$16.50
Lemon Teriyaki chicken breast* broccoli* seasonal vegetables* cabbage slaw* jasmine rice* slice of lemon* sunflower sprouts* (gf)
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Crispy Teriyaki Chicken
|$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in house-made teriyaki sauce & served with romaine lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon radishes, jalapeños, cilantro, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo on a toasted egg bun.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Teriyaki Dinner
|$18.95
shio-koji marinated breast glazed with house-made teriyaki sauce.
