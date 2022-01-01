Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.50
marinated Dino kale* chopped romaine* toasted garlic* parmesan* cherry tomatoes* red onion* sourdough croutons, with Caesar dressing* wheat tortilla*
served with a choice of side
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Consumer pic

 

Kennedy's Indian Curry House

1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$9.99
Tender chicken, garbanzo beans and herbs in a wrap
More about Kennedy's Indian Curry House
Chicken Shawarma Wrap image

 

Halal Cart - mediterranean street food

483 Ellis street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.80
slow roasted all natural halal chicken thighs, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
More about Halal Cart - mediterranean street food
Chicken Wrap image

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$19.00
Mary's chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, tzatziki, salsa verde. Served with fries
More about Novy Restaurant
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wrapped Chicken Sausage Pastry$4.50
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

