Chicken wraps in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$15.50
marinated Dino kale* chopped romaine* toasted garlic* parmesan* cherry tomatoes* red onion* sourdough croutons, with Caesar dressing* wheat tortilla*
served with a choice of side
More about Kennedy's Indian Curry House
Kennedy's Indian Curry House
1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Tender chicken, garbanzo beans and herbs in a wrap
More about Halal Cart - mediterranean street food
Halal Cart - mediterranean street food
483 Ellis street, San Francisco
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$13.80
slow roasted all natural halal chicken thighs, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
More about Novy Restaurant
Novy Restaurant
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Wrap
|$19.00
Mary's chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, tzatziki, salsa verde. Served with fries