Chili in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chili
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Spicy Red Chili Beef
|$16.95
House-Made Red Chili Paste, Thai Eggplant, Bell Pepper, Peppercorn, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Greens "Famous" Black Bean Chili
Gluten Free, Vegan Possible
PIZZA • SALADS
Del Popolo
855 Bush Street, San Francisco
|Side Chili Oil
|$1.00
1.5 oz
Mamahuhu
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Chili Sauce (6 oz jar)
|$8.00
A nice savory kick that goes with everything.
Fresno chili pepper, fried Arbol chili, fermented black bean, rice vinegar, organic cane sugar, sesame paste, organic garlic, salt
flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Calabrian Chili Paste
|$2.00
Italian secret seasoning that is perfect for pizzas and beyond
|Chili Flakes
|$0.50
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie
101 Oak Street, San Francisco
|Chili Crunch Jar
|$6.00
Homemade Crunchy Chili Sauce, a perfect spicy addition to your pantry.
DIM SUM
Yank Sing
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Snap Peas (chilled) w/ chili soy sauce
|$9.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Side of Calabria Chili
|$2.00
2 oz ramekin of Tutto Calabrian chilies
Flippin Burger
1419 Haight Street, San Francisco
|Cup Of Chili
|$5.95
12oz Beef Chili Topped with Cheedar and Red Onions
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$9.50
Chili, Cheese, and Onions
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.95
ROOH
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|CHILI CHEESE KULCHA (1 pc)
|$12.00
Traditional Flatbread made in our tandoor, stuffed with Cheddar and Chilis. (2 pcs)
*Contains Gluten
*Contains Dairy
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Chili Crisp Wontons
|$9.95
10 pieces. Pork and shrimp wontons with garlic chili crisp, black vinegar, peanuts. 10% of Chili Crisp Wonton sales will go to REAF (the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation) for the entire month of June.
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Tamarind Chili Shrimp - Lunch
|$17.50
Wok tossed garlic chili shrimp seasoned with tamarind, onion garlic and cilantro, served over rice. Tangy and spicy!
|Tamarind Chili Shrimp
Wok tossed garlic chili shrimp seasoned with tamarind, onion, garlic, and cilantro. Tangy and spicy!
|Sweet Chili Noodle Salad
|$11.50
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco
|Chili Cheese Fries
Chili con carne & cheddar cheese loaded crispy fries!
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Chili
|$8.99
House-made beef & bean chili made with Anchor Steam. Topped with cheddar cheese & green onions.
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$10.99
With cheddar cheese & house-made chili.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.99
Topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
Che Fico Alimentari
834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Tutto Calabria Hot Chili Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|$12.00
This hot chili extra virgin olive oil brings out the flavor of the unique Calabrian chili while keeping the richness of olive oil. Add it to your favorite Italian recipes for a spicy twist.
|(9oz) Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba
|$14.00
The spicy bomba you know and love from Che Fico! Put on your pizza and so much more.
PIZZA
A16
2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco
|Side Calabrian Chili Oil
|$2.00
2 tablespoons of our house made calabrian chili oil
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
|Chili Relleno
|$14.00
Pasilla Pepper stuffed with Cheddar-Jack Cheese. Served with a side of beans and Mexican Rice
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Chili Sauce
|Chili Oil
|Chili Fish Sauce
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Pla Rad Prik(Chili-glazed Catfish)
|$18.00
Chili-glazed catfish. Fried fillet catfish topped with chopped bell peppers, onion, and pineapple in house chili-based sauce. Hot and spicy
SALADS
Oren's Hummus
71 3rd St, San Francisco
|Red Chili Garlic Bottle
|$5.25
(gf,v)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie
302 Broderick street, San Francisco
|Chili Crunch Jar
|$6.00
Homemade Crunchy Chili Sauce, a perfect spicy addition to your pantry.
Bartlett Hall
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|3 Bean Chili Bowl
|$10.00
Our 3 bean chili bowl, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
Pizzeria Delfina
2406 California Street, San Francisco
|Calabrian Chili Oil
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Breakfast Chili
|$11.00
Ground beef with black and white beans. Avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro, green onion and poached egg. Served with Toast*
|Chili
|$7.00
Ground beef, cheddar, sour cream, radish, cilantro, green onion, onion.
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Sugar Snap Peas Chili Prawns
|$24.00
This dish is a new item to the menu. It contains sweet piquante peppers, cherry tomatoes, and thai chili. This dish is bold in flavors!
PIZZA
Zero Zero
826 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Calabrian Chili Oil
|$1.00
2 oz. Serving
DAMNFiNE pizza ~
3410 Judah Street, San Francisco
|CALABRIAN CHILI'S IN OIL
|$2.00
- 2