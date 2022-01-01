Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Red Chili Beef$16.95
House-Made Red Chili Paste, Thai Eggplant, Bell Pepper, Peppercorn, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaf
More about Saap Ver
Greens "Famous" Black Bean Chili image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Greens "Famous" Black Bean Chili
Gluten Free, Vegan Possible
More about Greens Restaurant
Del Popolo image

PIZZA • SALADS

Del Popolo

855 Bush Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (7324 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Chili Oil$1.00
1.5 oz
More about Del Popolo
Item pic

 

Mamahuhu

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Sauce (6 oz jar)$8.00
A nice savory kick that goes with everything.
Fresno chili pepper, fried Arbol chili, fermented black bean, rice vinegar, organic cane sugar, sesame paste, organic garlic, salt
More about Mamahuhu
Calabrian Chili Paste image

 

flour+water pizzeria

702 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calabrian Chili Paste$2.00
Italian secret seasoning that is perfect for pizzas and beyond
Chili Flakes$0.50
More about flour+water pizzeria
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

101 Oak Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (2801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Crunch Jar$6.00
Homemade Crunchy Chili Sauce, a perfect spicy addition to your pantry.
More about RT Rotisserie
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Snap Peas (chilled) w/ chili soy sauce$9.00
More about Yank Sing
Gialina image

PIZZA • SALADS

Gialina

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2316 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of Calabria Chili$2.00
2 oz ramekin of Tutto Calabrian chilies
More about Gialina
Item pic

 

Flippin Burger

1419 Haight Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Of Chili$5.95
12oz Beef Chili Topped with Cheedar and Red Onions
Chili Cheese Dog$9.50
Chili, Cheese, and Onions
Chili Cheese Fries$7.95
More about Flippin Burger
ROOH image

 

ROOH

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CHEESE KULCHA (1 pc)$12.00
Traditional Flatbread made in our tandoor, stuffed with Cheddar and Chilis. (2 pcs)
*Contains Gluten
*Contains Dairy
More about ROOH
Consumer pic

 

Norcina

3251 Pierce Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Calab Chili$0.50
More about Norcina
Banner pic

 

Giorgio's Pizzeria

151 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Flake Packets
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Crisp Wontons$9.95
10 pieces. Pork and shrimp wontons with garlic chili crisp, black vinegar, peanuts. 10% of Chili Crisp Wonton sales will go to REAF (the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation) for the entire month of June.
More about Lazy Susan
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamarind Chili Shrimp - Lunch$17.50
Wok tossed garlic chili shrimp seasoned with tamarind, onion garlic and cilantro, served over rice. Tangy and spicy!
Tamarind Chili Shrimp
Wok tossed garlic chili shrimp seasoned with tamarind, onion, garlic, and cilantro. Tangy and spicy!
Sweet Chili Noodle Salad$11.50
More about B Star Bar
Item pic

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili con carne & cheddar cheese loaded crispy fries!
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$8.99
House-made beef & bean chili made with Anchor Steam. Topped with cheddar cheese & green onions.
Chili Cheese Dog$10.99
With cheddar cheese & house-made chili.
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Topped with house-made chili, cheddar cheese & green onions.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

Che Fico Alimentari

834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tutto Calabria Hot Chili Extra Virgin Olive Oil$12.00
This hot chili extra virgin olive oil brings out the flavor of the unique Calabrian chili while keeping the richness of olive oil. Add it to your favorite Italian recipes for a spicy twist.
(9oz) Che Fico Calabrian Chili Bomba$14.00
The spicy bomba you know and love from Che Fico! Put on your pizza and so much more.
More about Che Fico Alimentari
Item pic

PIZZA

A16

2355 Chestnut St., San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (8168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Calabrian Chili Oil$2.00
2 tablespoons of our house made calabrian chili oil
More about A16
Item pic

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Relleno$14.00
Pasilla Pepper stuffed with Cheddar-Jack Cheese. Served with a side of beans and Mexican Rice
More about Azucar Lounge
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar image

 

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar

1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Sauce
Chili Oil
Chili Fish Sauce
More about Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pla Rad Prik(Chili-glazed Catfish)$18.00
Chili-glazed catfish. Fried fillet catfish topped with chopped bell peppers, onion, and pineapple in house chili-based sauce. Hot and spicy
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Item pic

SALADS

Oren's Hummus

71 3rd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (9321 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Chili Garlic Bottle$5.25
(gf,v)
More about Oren's Hummus
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

302 Broderick street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Crunch Jar$6.00
Homemade Crunchy Chili Sauce, a perfect spicy addition to your pantry.
More about RT Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Bartlett Hall

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Bean Chili Bowl$10.00
Our 3 bean chili bowl, served with cheddar cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Bartlett Hall
Pizzeria Delfina image

 

Pizzeria Delfina

2406 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calabrian Chili Oil$8.00
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Chili$11.00
Ground beef with black and white beans. Avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro, green onion and poached egg. Served with Toast*
Chili$7.00
Ground beef, cheddar, sour cream, radish, cilantro, green onion, onion.
More about Eats
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Sugar Snap Peas Chili Prawns$24.00
This dish is a new item to the menu. It contains sweet piquante peppers, cherry tomatoes, and thai chili. This dish is bold in flavors!
More about Palette Tea House
Zero Zero image

PIZZA

Zero Zero

826 Folsom Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (4747 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calabrian Chili Oil$1.00
2 oz. Serving
More about Zero Zero
Item pic

 

DAMNFiNE pizza ~

3410 Judah Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CALABRIAN CHILI'S IN OIL$2.00
More about DAMNFiNE pizza ~
Hamachi Serrano Chili Roll image

 

Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hamachi Serrano Chili Roll$16.00
Hamachi, avocado and cucumber, topped with wasabi aioli, serrano chili and chives.
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco

