Chinese chicken salad in San Francisco

Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chinese Chicken Salad$17.00
Crisp shaved iceberg lettuce layered with shredded white meat chicken, rice noodles, cilantro and topped with our house made chili peanut dressing.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Item pic

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
Roasted Marinated Chicken with shredded cabbage, carrots, lettuce, mandarin orange wedges, and green onion. Comes with (on the side) sweet & sour miso sesame dressing, crunchy wonton strips, and peanut/crispy garlic topping. Great as a light side tonight or packaged perfectly for lunch tomorrow
More about Lazy Susan
Item pic

 

As Quoted - 3613 Sacramento St

3613 Sacramento St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chinese Chicken Salad$17.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Chicken, Scallions, Crispy Rice Noodles, Cilantro, Sesame Dressing
More about As Quoted - 3613 Sacramento St

