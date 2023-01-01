Chinese chicken salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chinese chicken salad
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Crisp shaved iceberg lettuce layered with shredded white meat chicken, rice noodles, cilantro and topped with our house made chili peanut dressing.
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Roasted Marinated Chicken with shredded cabbage, carrots, lettuce, mandarin orange wedges, and green onion. Comes with (on the side) sweet & sour miso sesame dressing, crunchy wonton strips, and peanut/crispy garlic topping. Great as a light side tonight or packaged perfectly for lunch tomorrow