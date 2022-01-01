Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Foundation Cafe image

 

Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Brownie$3.75
Catering Chocolate Brownies$20.00
MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE
PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE
6 fresh baked chocolate brownies, topped with almonds.
More about Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
Dark Chocolate Brownie image

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dark Chocolate Brownie$5.00
Rich and fudgy brownie made with cassava and coconut flour, pastured eggs, and coconut sugar.
More about Kitava
Blue Plate image

SALADS

Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Brownie Sundae$12.00
vanilla ice cream, candied almonds
More about Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
Item pic

 

The Grove - Yerba Buena

690 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Old Fashioned Chocolate Brownie (Gluten Free!)$5.75
More about The Grove - Yerba Buena

