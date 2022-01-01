Chocolate brownies in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
More about Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Chocolate Brownie
|$3.75
|Catering Chocolate Brownies
|$20.00
MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE
PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE
6 fresh baked chocolate brownies, topped with almonds.
More about Kitava
SALADS
Kitava
2011 Mission St, San Francisco
|Dark Chocolate Brownie
|$5.00
Rich and fudgy brownie made with cassava and coconut flour, pastured eggs, and coconut sugar.
More about Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
SALADS
Blue Plate - 3218 Mission Street
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Brownie Sundae
|$12.00
vanilla ice cream, candied almonds