Chocolate cheesecake in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Item pic

 

The Bite -

996 mission st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake$6.49
Vegan. Rich chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate and silken tofu, tops a layer of old fashioned cocoa cake finished with a dusting of cocoa. Comes two pieces
More about The Bite -
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!

2379 Chestnut, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (339 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Fudge Cheesecake$12.00
Chocolate fudge cheesecake with whipping cream
More about Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!
Presidio Pizza Company image

 

Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cheesecake$8.00
Delicious, Invigorating & Sensual. Guittard Semisweet chocolate cheesecake topped with dark chocolate sauce over a chocolate cookie crust
More about Presidio Pizza Company

