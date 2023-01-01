Chocolate cheesecake in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake
996 mission st, San Francisco
|Vegan Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake
|$6.49
Vegan. Rich chocolate cheesecake made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate and silken tofu, tops a layer of old fashioned cocoa cake finished with a dusting of cocoa. Comes two pieces
Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!
2379 Chestnut, San Francisco
|Chocolate Fudge Cheesecake
|$12.00
Chocolate fudge cheesecake with whipping cream