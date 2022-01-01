Clams in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve clams
More about flour+water pizzeria
flour+water pizzeria
702 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Clam Pie
|$23.00
white clam, fennel, capers, oregano, parmesan
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Pizzeria Delfina
3611 18th Street, San Francisco
|Clam Pie
|$25.00
cherrystones, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco
|Clam Chowder
|$9.99
Classic New England Clam Chowder (includes bacon).
|Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
|$11.99
Fresh housemade bread bowl made to order, filled with our famous Clam Chowder.
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
GRILL
San Francisco Brewing Co.
3150 Polk St, San Francisco
|Clam Chowder
|$11.00
New England style topped with bacon gremolata
More about Amici's
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|MANHATTAN RED CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
|LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE
|GF NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM
|$29.75
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's
Amici's
60 Morris St., San Francisco
|NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
|MANHATTAN RED CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
|Manhattan Red Clam
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Steamed Mussels And Clams
|$18.00
Steamed in white wine garlic butter sauce, with garlic bread or fries
|Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
|$12.00
Creamy New England chowder served with a sourdough bread bowl
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Pizzeria Delfina
2406 California Street, San Francisco
|Clam Pie
|$25.00
Cherrystone clams, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers