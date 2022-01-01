Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve clams

flour+water pizzeria image

 

flour+water pizzeria

702 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Clam Pie$23.00
white clam, fennel, capers, oregano, parmesan
More about flour+water pizzeria
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Delfina

3611 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Pie$25.00
cherrystones, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Item pic

 

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

Pier 39, M-200, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Chowder$9.99
Classic New England Clam Chowder (includes bacon).
Clam Chowder Bread Bowl$11.99
Fresh housemade bread bowl made to order, filled with our famous Clam Chowder.
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
San Francisco Brewing Co. image

GRILL

San Francisco Brewing Co.

3150 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Chowder$11.00
New England style topped with bacon gremolata
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
MANHATTAN RED CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE
GF NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM$29.75
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
MANHATTAN RED CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
Manhattan Red Clam
clams, garlic, seasonings, tomato sauce
More about Amici's
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Mussels And Clams$18.00
Steamed in white wine garlic butter sauce, with garlic bread or fries
Clam Chowder Bread Bowl$12.00
Creamy New England chowder served with a sourdough bread bowl
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Delfina

2406 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Pie$25.00
Cherrystone clams, tomato, oregano, pecorino, hot peppers
More about Pizzeria Delfina
Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder Bread Bowl$12.00
Creamy New England chowder or tomato Manhattan chowder served with a sourdough bread bowl
Steamed Mussels & Clams$18.00
Steamed in white wine garlic butter sauce, with garlic bread or fries
More about Woodhouse Fish Co

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Braised Short Ribs

Pork Ribs

Curly Fries

Kale Salad

Avocado Salad

Meatball Subs

Panna Cotta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston