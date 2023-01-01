Club sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Hi-Way Burger - North Beach - 411 Columbus Ave
411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Avocado, and Choice of Cheese.
|Fried Chicken Club Sandwich
|$13.95
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, and choice of Cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Duboce Club Sandwich
|$13.95