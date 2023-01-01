Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach - 411 Columbus Ave

411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Avocado, and Choice of Cheese.
Fried Chicken Club Sandwich$13.95
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, and choice of Cheese.
More about Hi-Way Burger - North Beach - 411 Columbus Ave
Duboce Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Duboce Club Sandwich$13.95
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Banner pic

 

Coterie - Cathedral Hill

1001 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Sandwich$18.00
More about Coterie - Cathedral Hill

