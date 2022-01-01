Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve cookies

Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie image

 

Heroic Italian

572 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie$2.25
We get the Dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.
More about Heroic Italian
a41e3392-1a23-4f8d-9c56-cc7e2094f213 image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.00
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
large cookie with Guittard chocolate chips.
More about Greens Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mamahuhu

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chinese Almond Cookies (half dozen)$5.00
Marcona almond, almond flour, wheat flour, butter, organic egg, organic cane sugar, salt, rice bran oil
More about Mamahuhu
Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Jam Cookies$4.25
strawberry plum jam + umeboshi
contains: almonds!
Sesame Cookie$4.75
sesame cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche and rolled in toasted sesame seeds
Choco-Soba-Ko Cookie$4.25
buckwheat, Valrhona chocolate, maldon sea salt
this item is gluten-free;
heads up! buckwheat is lesser-known allergen & may cause reactions in certain people.
More about BREADBELLY
Consumer pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley

3853 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies n Cream Shake$7.00
More about Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
Item pic

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
Made with all paleo and keto friendly ingredients. One serving size (2 cookies) contains only 4g net carbs, and 7g protein. Good for: keto, paleo, gluten-free.
More about Kitava
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

101 Oak Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (2801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mint Chocolate Sable Cookie$3.00
Sarah Rich's famed Mint Chocolate Sable from RICH TABLE.
More about RT Rotisserie
Outerlands image

 

Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Outerlands
Item pic

 

SF Reem's CA Mission

2901 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Halawa Cookie$3.50
House-made halawa, Tcho Chocolate chunks, toasted sesame seeds, tahini, flaky sea salt. Contains coconut oil. Vegan!
More about SF Reem's CA Mission
Item pic

 

Reem's SF Catering A La Carte

2901 Mission St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen Halawa Chocolate Chip Cookies$36.00
A dozen Biscote Halawa
Tahini chocolate chip cookies. (Vegan)
More about Reem's SF Catering A La Carte
Take Away Box - 8 Cookies image

 

Flour & Branch

493 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Take Away Box - 7 or 8 Cookies
7 or 8 Cookies of your choice boxed. Option to add gift wrapping!
Our gift wrapped sets include individually wrapped cookies with description card and cookie bag, gift box with sleeve, tissue, and ribbon.
Take Away Box - 4 Cookies$18.00
4 Cookies of your choice boxed. Option to add gift wrapping!
Our gift wrapped sets include individually wrapped cookies with description card and cookie bag, gift box with sleeve, and ribbon.
More about Flour & Branch
Item pic

 

Equator Coffees Fort Mason

2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
More about Equator Coffees Fort Mason
Main pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies n Cream Shake$7.00
More about Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
COOKIES & CREAM$9.50
More about Grubstake Diner
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

3509 California Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
More about SusieCakes
Matcha White Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Stonemill Matcha

561 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Matcha White Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Matcha cookie with Valrhona white chocolate. Topped with a sprinkle of genmai and maldon salt.
More about Stonemill Matcha
Item pic

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rustic Bakery Pecan Cookies 4oz$5.00
Rustic Bakery Pecan Shortbread Cookies, 4oz box
Milk Bar Confetti Cookies - 6.5oz$5.00
Milk Bar Confetti Cookies, 6.5oz (8 cookies, 4 x 2-packs) | All those familiar box-mix Birthday Cake flavors — dreamy vanilla, rich butter, rainbow sprinkles — combine in fluffy, chewy sugar cookie heaven.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Jane image

 

Jane

1881 Geary Blvd., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Cookie$4.00
More about Jane
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MISO BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES$9.50
4 pcs.
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boss Bikki Cookies$12.00
6 cookies per bag.
Organic Ingredients: Almond flour, roasted oats, coconut, pumpkin, coconut oil, maple syrup, dairy/nut/soy free dark chocolate, mixed spice, salt, baking powder.
VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE, ORGANIC, NON GMO. DELICIOUS!
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie image

 

SusieCakes

409 Bryant St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies & Cream Shake$7.99
(WITH OREO® COOKIES)
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Kara's Cupcakes

3249 Scott Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (142 reviews)
Takeout
12 Box cookie Mix- 4 flavors$48.00
A Cookie mix of all our flavors: Salted Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Confetti and Oatmeal Apricot Raisin.
6 Chocolate Chip Cookie Box$24.00
6 Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies Boxed
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Our most popular cookie. Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie freshly baked.
More about Kara's Cupcakes
Azucar Lounge image

 

Azucar Lounge

299 9th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tia Sarah's Cookie$4.00
Auntie Sara's legendary Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie with a little bit of spice!
More about Azucar Lounge
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

302 Broderick street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mint chocolate cookie platter$28.00
Mint Choclolate Cookie
10 cookies
Mint Chocolate Sable Cookie$3.00
Sarah Rich's famed Mint Chocolate Sable from RICH TABLE.
More about RT Rotisserie
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$3.00
Ginger Cookie$3.00
More about Precita Park Cafe
Banner pic

 

Automat

1801 McAllister St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Automat
Jane on Fillmore image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Jane on Fillmore

2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies🍪$4.00
More about Jane on Fillmore
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie with sea salt. (per cookie)
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Baked daily, perfect sweet ending
More about Little Skillet

