Cookies in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve cookies
Heroic Italian
572 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie
|$2.25
We get the Dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$4.00
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
large cookie with Guittard chocolate chips.
Mamahuhu
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Chinese Almond Cookies (half dozen)
|$5.00
Marcona almond, almond flour, wheat flour, butter, organic egg, organic cane sugar, salt, rice bran oil
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Almond Jam Cookies
|$4.25
strawberry plum jam + umeboshi
contains: almonds!
|Sesame Cookie
|$4.75
sesame cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche and rolled in toasted sesame seeds
|Choco-Soba-Ko Cookie
|$4.25
buckwheat, Valrhona chocolate, maldon sea salt
this item is gluten-free;
heads up! buckwheat is lesser-known allergen & may cause reactions in certain people.
Hi-Way Burger - Noe Valley
3853 24th Street, San Francisco
|Cookies n Cream Shake
|$7.00
SALADS
Kitava
2011 Mission St, San Francisco
|Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.00
Made with all paleo and keto friendly ingredients. One serving size (2 cookies) contains only 4g net carbs, and 7g protein. Good for: keto, paleo, gluten-free.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie
101 Oak Street, San Francisco
|Mint Chocolate Sable Cookie
|$3.00
Sarah Rich's famed Mint Chocolate Sable from RICH TABLE.
SF Reem's CA Mission
2901 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Chip Halawa Cookie
|$3.50
House-made halawa, Tcho Chocolate chunks, toasted sesame seeds, tahini, flaky sea salt. Contains coconut oil. Vegan!
Reem's SF Catering A La Carte
2901 Mission St., San Francisco
|Dozen Halawa Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$36.00
A dozen Biscote Halawa
Tahini chocolate chip cookies. (Vegan)
Flour & Branch
493 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Take Away Box - 7 or 8 Cookies
7 or 8 Cookies of your choice boxed. Option to add gift wrapping!
Our gift wrapped sets include individually wrapped cookies with description card and cookie bag, gift box with sleeve, tissue, and ribbon.
|Take Away Box - 4 Cookies
|$18.00
4 Cookies of your choice boxed. Option to add gift wrapping!
Our gift wrapped sets include individually wrapped cookies with description card and cookie bag, gift box with sleeve, and ribbon.
Equator Coffees Fort Mason
2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Cookies n Cream Shake
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|COOKIES & CREAM
|$9.50
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
3509 California Street, San Francisco
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
Stonemill Matcha
561 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Matcha White Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Matcha cookie with Valrhona white chocolate. Topped with a sprinkle of genmai and maldon salt.
GRILL
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Rustic Bakery Pecan Cookies 4oz
|$5.00
Rustic Bakery Pecan Shortbread Cookies, 4oz box
|Milk Bar Confetti Cookies - 6.5oz
|$5.00
Milk Bar Confetti Cookies, 6.5oz (8 cookies, 4 x 2-packs) | All those familiar box-mix Birthday Cake flavors — dreamy vanilla, rich butter, rainbow sprinkles — combine in fluffy, chewy sugar cookie heaven.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|MISO BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
|$9.50
4 pcs.
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Boss Bikki Cookies
|$12.00
6 cookies per bag.
Organic Ingredients: Almond flour, roasted oats, coconut, pumpkin, coconut oil, maple syrup, dairy/nut/soy free dark chocolate, mixed spice, salt, baking powder.
VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE, ORGANIC, NON GMO. DELICIOUS!
SusieCakes
409 Bryant St, San Francisco
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|4 Box Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookie
|$22.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 Snowmen & 2 Tree frosted sugar cookies
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Cookies & Cream Shake
|$7.99
(WITH OREO® COOKIES)
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Kara's Cupcakes
3249 Scott Street, San Francisco
|12 Box cookie Mix- 4 flavors
|$48.00
A Cookie mix of all our flavors: Salted Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Confetti and Oatmeal Apricot Raisin.
|6 Chocolate Chip Cookie Box
|$24.00
6 Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies Boxed
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Our most popular cookie. Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie freshly baked.
Azucar Lounge
299 9th St, San Francisco
|Tia Sarah's Cookie
|$4.00
Auntie Sara's legendary Mexican Chocolate Chip Cookie with a little bit of spice!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie
302 Broderick street, San Francisco
|Mint chocolate cookie platter
|$28.00
Mint Choclolate Cookie
10 cookies
|Mint Chocolate Sable Cookie
|$3.00
Sarah Rich's famed Mint Chocolate Sable from RICH TABLE.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$3.00
|Ginger Cookie
|$3.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Jane on Fillmore
2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Cookies🍪
|$4.00
Flour+Water Pasta Shop
3000 20th Street, San Francisco
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie with sea salt. (per cookie)
- 2