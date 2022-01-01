Crab fried rice in San Francisco
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Double Crab Fried Rice
|$28.95
Double Crab meat , egg, green and white onion and cilantro.
|Crab Fried Rice
|$26.00
Crab Meat, Egg, Scallion, Onion, and Cilantro
Thai Spice Restaurant
1730 Polk st, San Francisco
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.95
Bangkok style fried rice with house made sauce, egg, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Topped with omelet and Jumbo crab meat.
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
692 Geary St, San Francisco
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.95
Favorite original Osha Thai crab fried rice, cooked with snow crab meat, egg, onion and green onion.