Crab fried rice in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve crab fried rice

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Double Crab Fried Rice$28.95
Double Crab meat , egg, green and white onion and cilantro.
Crab Fried Rice$26.00
Crab Meat, Egg, Scallion, Onion, and Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Thai Spice Restaurant

1730 Polk st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$22.95
Bangkok style fried rice with house made sauce, egg, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Topped with omelet and Jumbo crab meat.
More about Thai Spice Restaurant
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St

692 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$22.95
Favorite original Osha Thai crab fried rice, cooked with snow crab meat, egg, onion and green onion.
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ - 692 Geary St
SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$18.00
iThai style crab fried rice with onions, cherry tomatoes and egg. Add a fried egg for an additional charge
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food

