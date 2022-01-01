Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$15.95
Fried Battered Chicken Breast, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro served with Sweet Chili Sauce
More about Saap Ver
256847cc-5f7a-4f7c-acd2-c39a85913304 image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$16.00
WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND RANCH DRESSING. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE SALAD, SOUP OF THE DAY OR REGULAR FRIES. SUB FOR GARLIC, CURLY OR SWEET POTATO FRIES $1, OR ONION RINGS FOR $2
Crispy Chicken Bites$10.00
SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING.
More about The New Spot On Polk
Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mary's chicken marinated in lime-chile amarillo w/Salsa Criolla & Chile Rocoto Aioli
More about Sanguchon Eatery
Kitava image

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken - Side$7.00
Cassava flour breaded chicken, cooked in sustainably sourced palm fruit oil.
More about Kitava
Buffalo Chicken image

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Fried chicken breast in spicy buffalo sauce with arugula, pickled onions, and blue cheese dressing on a potato bun.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen

401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO

Avg 4.8 (1678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arepa Yellow Crispy Chicken$12.50
Kids Crispy Chicken Strips$5.00
Cachapa Crispy Chicken$17.00
More about Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
Crispy Chicken Banh Mi image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
House-made Beer Batter Fried chicken Tenders with cole slaw, and jalapeño aioli on a soft French roll.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$15.00
Seasoned breaded chicken breast* spicy slaw* tomato* shaved carrot* on an Acme bun.
Served with a choice of side
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Teriyaki Chicken$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in house-made teriyaki sauce & served with romaine lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon radishes, jalapeños, cilantro, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Panko crusted all natural chicken breast, topped with guacamole, tomato, cabbage slaw and pickles with a spicy aioli spread and served on a toasted soft bun.
More about Eats
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Teriyaki Chicken$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in house-made teriyaki sauce & served with romaine lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon radishes, jalapeños, cilantro, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo on a toasted egg bun.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

 

Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$16.00
crispy chicken marinated in aji-amarillo, with lemon, sea salt, coleslaw, crema de rocoto & cilantro
More about Piqueos
Spruce image

 

Spruce

3640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (5936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$26.00
Gem Lettuces, Shinko Pear, Avocado, Pistachio, Calamansi Vinaigrette
More about Spruce
Item pic

 

Causwells

2346 Chestnut St., san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
roasted garlic aioli, pickles, cilantro slaw
More about Causwells
Crispy Chicken Sando image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Quik Dog

3010 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sando$12.95
Buttermilk-brined crispy chicken nuggets, lettuce, onion, pickles, ‘Doggie' sauce, served on a hot dog bun.
More about Quik Dog
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.95
fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato
More about The Grind Cafe

