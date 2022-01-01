Crispy chicken in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
|$15.95
Fried Battered Chicken Breast, Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro served with Sweet Chili Sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken
|$16.00
WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO, HARDWOOD SMOKED HONEY CURED BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND RANCH DRESSING. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE SALAD, SOUP OF THE DAY OR REGULAR FRIES. SUB FOR GARLIC, CURLY OR SWEET POTATO FRIES $1, OR ONION RINGS FOR $2
|Crispy Chicken Bites
|$10.00
SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING.
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mary's chicken marinated in lime-chile amarillo w/Salsa Criolla & Chile Rocoto Aioli
SALADS
Kitava
2011 Mission St, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken - Side
|$7.00
Cassava flour breaded chicken, cooked in sustainably sourced palm fruit oil.
GRILL
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken
|$15.00
Fried chicken breast in spicy buffalo sauce with arugula, pickled onions, and blue cheese dressing on a potato bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
401 VALENCIA ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Arepa Yellow Crispy Chicken
|$12.50
|Kids Crispy Chicken Strips
|$5.00
|Cachapa Crispy Chicken
|$17.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
House-made Beer Batter Fried chicken Tenders with cole slaw, and jalapeño aioli on a soft French roll.
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken
|$15.00
Seasoned breaded chicken breast* spicy slaw* tomato* shaved carrot* on an Acme bun.
Served with a choice of side
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Crispy Teriyaki Chicken
|$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in house-made teriyaki sauce & served with romaine lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon radishes, jalapeños, cilantro, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo on a toasted egg bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Panko crusted all natural chicken breast, topped with guacamole, tomato, cabbage slaw and pickles with a spicy aioli spread and served on a toasted soft bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Crispy Teriyaki Chicken
|$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast tossed in house-made teriyaki sauce & served with romaine lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon radishes, jalapeños, cilantro, green onions, toasted sesame seeds & spicy mayo on a toasted egg bun.
Piqueos
830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
crispy chicken marinated in aji-amarillo, with lemon, sea salt, coleslaw, crema de rocoto & cilantro
Spruce
3640 Sacramento Street, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$26.00
Gem Lettuces, Shinko Pear, Avocado, Pistachio, Calamansi Vinaigrette
Causwells
2346 Chestnut St., san francisco
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
roasted garlic aioli, pickles, cilantro slaw
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Quik Dog
3010 20th Street, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken Sando
|$12.95
Buttermilk-brined crispy chicken nuggets, lettuce, onion, pickles, ‘Doggie' sauce, served on a hot dog bun.